Sean McVay gives update on Cooper Kupp

Sean McVay met with the media on Tuesday and the L.A. Rams head coach talked about the progress of the 14-player rookie class, including “standout” receiver Puka Nacua, but also gave an update on Cooper Kupp and when he’s expected to return to practice.

“We haven’t had Cooper out here in these competitive settings. When we get back out to camp, he’ll be ready to go,” said McVay.

McVay also noted that Van Jefferson has been limited and that Ben Skowronek isn’t practicing either. That has given increased opportunities to other receivers including Nacua, as well as recent signees Tyler Johnson and Demarcus Robinson. McVay said that he feels “better” about the receiver room after OTAs and he called Tutu Atwell “outstanding” and “a bright spot” this year. McVay also gave some praise to Lance McCutcheon.

One interesting name that McVay shouted out during the press conference was undrafted rookie center Mike McAllister.

It seems that Kupp will be ready for the start of training camp. The 2021 Offensive Player of the Year and Super Bowl MVP missed eight games in 2022 but still finished with 75 catches for 812 yards. Alongside Matthew Stafford, Kupp is expected to carry a significant workload for a team in transition and McVay noted that there are competitions all over the roster, making the 53-man roster harder to predict than usual.

Nacua has been a frequent source of discussion since the draft based on how coaches have described his play in minicamp and OTAs and that continued on Tuesday. Based on how McVay described the receiver room, it would seem that Nacua and Atwell are both primed to compete for starting roles in 2023.

McVay also gave significant praise to third round defensive tackle Kobie Turner.

Training camp starts on July 25th.