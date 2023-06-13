Rams sign second round draft pick to unprecedented rookie contract

The Los Angeles Rams have signed rookie guard Steve Avila to a contract and they agreed to terms that have never been given to a player of his draft status before. Avila has signed a four-year contract, as expected, but the first three years of the deal are fully-guaranteed, as is 10-percent of the fourth season of the contract. That had never been given to the 36th overall pick before, according to Field Yates of ESPN.

The decision to give Avila a nearly-fully guaranteed contract continues a wave of pressure from the NFLPA to give second round picks deals that are fully guaranteed. Only first round picks are assured fully-guaranteed contracts, but after the Seattle Seahawks gave second rounder Derick Hall a similar contract to the one just signed by Avila, guaranteeing the first three years and $100,000 of his fourth season, this deal by the Rams and Avila continues that trend.

It may not be long before all second round picks are given fully-guaranteed contracts. Just two years ago, the Rams signed second round pick Cam Akers to a four-year, $6.17 million contract with $3.55 million of it fully guaranteed. Now Avila has a $9.25 million contract and the first three years are fully-guaranteed, as well as a percentage of the fourth year.

That should give Avila even more confidence that he’s part of L.A.’s long-term vision and rebuild for the future, not just in 2023, but as far as the last year of his contract in 2026.