Rams fans discuss: How was ‘Greatest Show on Turf’ Super Bowl different from 2021?

In 2021, the Los Angeles Rams became the third NFL team to win Super Bowls while representing multiple different cities. Following the Colts (Baltimore, Super Bowl V and Indianapolis, Super Bowl XLI) and Raiders (Oakland, Super Bowl XI and XV, Los Angeles, Super Bowl XVIII), the Rams most recent Super Bowl win came 22 years after winning Super Bowl XXXIV in 1999.

What I most remember about the “Greatest Show on Turf” is that it was the first year I started playing fantasy football and I had picked up Kurt Warner as my quarterback early in the season, streaming towards the same amount of success and glory and points as the ‘99 Rams. Crowned as one of the unlikeliest Super Bowl winners in NFL history because the team had gone 4-12 just one season earlier, the GSOT is easily among the five most-remembered champions that the league has ever seen.

But the 2021 Rams also defied league expectations in their own way.

Sean McVay inherited a 4-12 team from Jeff Fisher and with the help of Les Snead’s free agency splash and Cooper Kupp selection in the 2017 NFL Draft, the Rams rebounded to 11-5 during their season season back in Los Angeles. By trading away Jared Goff for Matthew Stafford following the 2020 campaign, the Rams were daring the 31 other teams to prove that their strategy of jettisoning first round picks for proven talent wouldn’t work and then L.A. became the first team to win the Super Bowl at their home stadium.

What do you most remember about the Rams seasons in 1999 and 2021 and in what ways do you think those two Super Bowl-winning teams are most different from one another, whether that be something tangible or just a feeling you had at the time?

