Random Ramsdom: NFL.com names this player as one to watch moving forward

Rams ‘Surprise’ Player to Watch? Stetson Bennet ‘Great Fit’ With LA (SportsIllustrated)

“The Los Angeles Rams’ 2023 draft class is highlighted by OL Steve Avila, LB Byron Young and DL Kobie Turner, but NFL.com has a wildcard to keep an eye on this season: Stetson Bennett.

“There are a lot of similarities between the Todd Monken system he was running in Athens and what he’ll be asked to do with the Rams,” Adam Rank writes. “And this is a pretty great fit for him.”

Bennett has yet to even be named Stafford’s backup, but the competition with veteran Brett Rypien is seemingly leaning the rookie’s way. And, as Rank continues, the three-quarterback rule’s reinstatement means Bennett is here to stay.”

What’s Rams Roster ‘Core’? And Where Do They Rank? (SportsIllustrated)

“Not many know what to expect from the Los Angeles Rams in the coming season, as general manager Les Snead started his roster “remodeling.”

No, it isn’t a rebuild, although it may look like one, as the Rams got rid of many star players on big contracts.

After biting the bullet and accumulating the NFL’s second-most dead money, the Rams were forced to rely on the NFL Draft for additions to a roster that only had their three “pillars” remaining.

But you can’t just win relying on quarterback Matthew Stafford, wide receiver Cooper Kupp, and defensive tackle Aaron Donald, so who else will the Rams turn to?

Interestingly, ESPN released its rankings for all 32 teams’ roster cores. ESPN defined a team’s core by naming the five players that the franchise is being built around.”

Patrick Mahomes named the 3 toughest players he’s faced and they’re all tied to the Rams (RamsWire)

“Patrick Mahomes has gone up against a lot of talented defenders in his six-year career, many of whom will be future Hall of Famers. But when he was asked to name the three toughest players he’s faced in the NFL, Mahomes listed three guys with ties to the Rams.

His first pick was unsurprising: Aaron Donald. Next on his list was Jalen Ramsey, whom the Rams traded to the Dolphins this offseason in a cap-saving move. Thirdly, Mahomes named Von Miller, a key part of the Rams’ Super Bowl-winning team in 2021.

Incredibly, the Rams had all three on the same defense in 2021 en route to their Super Bowl title.

“In my career, Aaron Donald, one. That’s out the gate. Jalen Ramsey, especially these last few years has always been a dog. And Von Miller. I’m glad he’s not in my division anymore.”

What kind of offense should you expect from the LA Rams in 2023? (RamblinFan)

“The LA Rams have just finished OTA’s, and even though it’s only June 2023, it is never too early to talk about what we can expect in the upcoming season. We have already witnessed numerous subtractions from this team over the offseason, including star cornerback Jalen Ramsey and veteran inside linebacker Bobby Wagner.

However, I want to focus on the offensive side of the ball. With a healthy LA Rams starting quarterback Matthew Stafford and a healthy veteran wide receiver Copper Kupp back online, you can reasonably look for plenty of passes. But as we saw in 2022, that simply will not be enough.

Even as offensive weapons are returning, the LA Rams did not hesitate to bolster the offensive line by drafting IOL Steve Avila out of TCU. The team also added offensive tackle Warren McClendon Jr. With two drafted rookie offensive linemen competing for playing time, the offense should be more effective than what we saw last season. But what kind of offense should they focus on being? Should they focus on letting the ball fly through the air or more of a run-first offense?”

How does the Raiders - Josh Jacobs controversy in 2023 help the LA Rams in the future? (RamblinFan)

“One of the most obvious trends in the NFL right now is the devaluation of the running back in modern offenses. Once the backbone of NFL Championship teams, the running back position was the headliner, the names of the NFL’s most highly paid and recognizable names. The LA Rams franchise has been one of the NFL teams that elevated the position to such lofty heights.

If you look at the 15 greatest running backs of all time for the Rams franchise, you will see the names and learn about the careers of players who truly set the bar for production and professionalism. Yet, it is the Rams franchise that helped to pivot the NFL away from the ground assault and attract more and more teams to the aerial attack that we have come to recognize in the modern NFL offense.”