Random Ramsdom: Rams finally headed towards new practice facility

Rams Moving? L.A. Working To Build New Practice Site Nearer SoFi Stadium (SportsIllustrated)

“The Los Angeles Rams may soon have a new, more permanent practice facility to call their own.

Since moving back to Los Angeles in 2016, the Rams have practiced at Cal Lutheran in Thousand Oaks. With Thousand Oaks being nearly 50 miles away from SoFi Stadium, it hasn’t been the most convenient setup. They also hold their training camp at UC Irvine, which is still over 40 miles away.

That could all be changing soon, though. Los Angeles City Councilman Bob Blumenfield confirmed that the Rams have filed paperwork with the Woodland Hills planning department to build a new practice facility in the city, according to KCLU. This news comes on the heels of Rams owner Stan Kroenke purchasing The Village mall in Woodland Hills for $325 million in January, according to the Los Angeles Times.”

Look: Andrew Whitworth shared photos from Rams’ rookie BBQ (RamsWire)

“The Rams hold a rookie barbecue for their first-year players each offseason, bringing them together in a comfortable setting as they get acclimated to their new careers. Eric Dickerson hosted the event several times in the past but this year, the Rams used their SoFi Draft Lab to house the barbecue.

Andrew Whitworth, while neither a rookie nor a member of the Rams anymore, was in attendance for the event and he recently shared photos from the setup. He was likely there to share some of his valuable wisdom on the first-year players, having spent more than a decade in the league himself and playing at a high level throughout his career.

There are few people in the football world who can share better advice than the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award winner, so the rookies would be wise to listen to anything Big Whit has to say.”

LA Rams are still high-stakes gamblers, but 2023 is on house money (RamblinFan)

“The term All-In has been used to describe the high-stakes risks taken by the LA Rams within the first six seasons of hiring Sean McVay as the team’s head coach. At the poker table, going all in has several connotations. It could translate into a gambler who is struggling on a bad night and is throwing their fortune into one last gasp of win or lose.

But the phrase ‘Going All-In,’ to poker players also has the connotation of a risk-taker, a person who is unshaken in the face of adversity and is willing to tempt fate with one last all-or-nothing chance. A player who can go all-in is a player who does not panic but rather remains calm, cool, and collected in the fact of losing or amassing great wealth with a single stroke.

But when the phrase is used by NFL analysts and pundits to describe the LA Rams, it means neither. Instead, the phrase has the connotation that aligns with that of a prodigal son. That is a team that squanders its inheritance through a lifestyle of drugs, drunkenness, and debauchery.”

Steve Avila talks transition from Texas to LA & reveals his favorite Mexican food (TheRams.com)

“Los Angeles Rams guard Steve Avila joins Troy Santiago and Ricardo López to discuss his Mexican Heritage, the transition from Texas to LA, his favorite Mexican food & more.”