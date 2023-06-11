Sunday open thread: What are the Rams best throwback uniforms?

The Rams, and by that I mean Cleveland, Los Angeles, St. Louis, and Los Angeles, have undergone an enormous and barely countable number of jersey and uniform changes over the past nine decades. I say “barely” because uni-watch.com has done a thorough job of tracking all the changes and even minor adjustments like patches to Rams uniforms.

From this beginning in 1937:

All the way to what the L.A. Rams wore last season:

Uni-watch believes that L.A.’s modern uniforms, unveiled in 2020, is “perhaps the biggest uni overhaul in the team’s history”. Now consider what that means for the day, whenever that is, that the Rams decide to wear throwback uniforms for a home game. Which uniform would you most like to see them put on when that happens?

Use the comment thread below to discuss your favorite Rams throwback jerseys/helmets/etc. and anything else that’s on your brain this Sunday. It doesn’t have to be about the Rams, this is a Sunday Open Thread, but I figured a look back at the uniforms would be a good jumping off point.

Here are a few more options...

Which throwback jerseys do you own yourself?

Which uniform should we get an Aaron Donald version of before he retires?

Which era had the best look?