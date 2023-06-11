Random Ramsdom: Cam Akers is slated for a leadership role in 2023

“Entering his fourth season, Los Angeles Rams running back Cam Akers appears poised for a good year because of a growing attribute.

Meanwhile, he’s making strides with his leadership as well. Coach Sean McVay detailed how Akers has stepped up and taken on more of a leadership role within the team.

“I’ve loved the way that he’s exuded leadership in that room, but also for our team in general,” McVay said. “Cam’s got a natural charisma and a presence about him that people are drawn to and when he’s got the right vibe and the right energy, that’s a real positive thing for our team.”

First look: Rams file paperwork to build practice facility in Woodland Hills (RamsWire)

“Since the Rams moved back to Los Angeles in 2016, they’ve used a temporary setup for their practice facility and team headquarters. They’ve set up shop at Cal Lutheran in Thousand Oaks, which is about an hour from SoFi Stadium, but a more permanent home could be opening in the coming years.

According to KCLU, Los Angeles City Councilman Bob Blumenfield said the Rams filed paperwork with the Woodland Hills planning department to build a facility in the area. This news comes about six months after it was reported that Rams owner Stan Kroenke bought The Village mall in Woodland Hills for $325 million.

The following letter was sent to Woodland Hills residents by Blumenfield this week, revealing the Rams’ plans to build a year-round practice facility and headquarters. The letter says the facility will be located on the old Anthem parking lot and will be “very similar to the site they have been operating for the past few years at Cal Lutheran with several large football fields with a network of temporary modular structures.”

You used to call me on my cellphone. pic.twitter.com/lO895DP2LV — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) June 10, 2023

Behind the Grind: How LA Rams work to succeed in the NFL Draft (RamblinFan)

“Is it too simplistic to create videos that profess that the LA Rams front office and coaching staff simply need to regroup, reassemble the Rams roster with a presumption of a healthy talented roster, and just expect the Rams to bounce back from a rough 5-12 season in 2022?

The Rams Behind the Grind series is fun but informative, a series of video clips that allow Rams fans to see the magic backstage, the physical demands, the strategy that the Rams use to reform their roster, and the approach of the Rams coaching staff to enter and implement the plan of a new season offense, defense, and special team tactics.

Behind the Grind: Episode 1

The first episode of the LA Rams Behind the Grind series talks about the need for the Rams to slow down the fast-paced success of this LA Rams team, a run that included two Super Bowl appearances out of the first five seasons under head coach Sean McVay.”

The Rams filed paperwork to build their practice facility in Woodland Hills. A rendered photo of the project was also shared with residents of the area. https://t.co/cN9vphRAty — Cameron DaSilva (@camdasilva) June 10, 2023

How should you bet Cooper Kupp’s receiving yardage prop in 2023? (RamsWire)

“Cooper Kupp had one of the best seasons ever by a wide receiver in 2021 when he led the NFL in receptions (145), yards (1,947) and touchdowns (16) – also known as the triple crown. He didn’t follow up that performance the way he hoped to last season, missing eight games due to an ankle injury, but he was on pace for another big year before getting hurt.

In just nine games, he had 75 catches and 812 yards with six touchdowns. Had he and Matthew Stafford not gotten hurt, it’s very likely he would’ve had another 1,500-yard season.

Heading into 2023, Kupp is once again entrenched as the Rams’ primary offensive weapon. Not only did they fail to add a marquee receiver in free agency, but they got rid of Allen Robinson and didn’t draft a wideout until the fifth round when they scooped up Puka Nacua.”