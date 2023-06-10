Random Ramsdom: Will recent signing of Demarcus Robinson have a domino effect?

What to make, and not to make, of LA Rams latest FA signing (RamblinFan)

“The LA Rams are not out of control, at least not just yet, when it comes to just how austere the front office is handling their reassembling effort for a new Rams roster, designed to compete in the 2023 NFL season. But as expected, the overwhelming number of young rookies is incredible, pushing the LA Rams coaching staff to the brink of anarchy and in some ways, beyond limits. A simple analogy is this: There are too many infants in the Rams nursery, and not enough nurses or baby bottles to care for all of them simultaneously.

While you may not enjoy the comparison to a hospital nursery, it does give significant meaning as to why there is a new to the LA Rams free agency efforts. Now, before we share who he is, it all may seem a bit surreal. After all, this is an LA Rams team who entered the 2023 NFL Draft with fewer than half of the 90-man roster filled. That goes against the principles of never drafting for need.”

Jalen Ramsey: Aaron Donald should’ve been on Madden cover ‘long ago’ (RamsWire)

“Since 2011, there has only been one defensive player on the cover of Madden. It was Richard Sherman, who graced the front of “Madden 15” after he and the Seahawks won Super Bowl XLVIII.

Jalen Ramsey has long been a supporter of Aaron Donald and has called him the best defender in NFL history several times, doing so again on Twitter Friday afternoon. He also added another take: Donald should’ve been on the cover of Madden “long ago.”

He didn’t mean it as a slight to Josh Allen, this year’s cover man. But he’s not wrong about Donald deserving a spot on the cover of EA’s game – especially given how rare it is for defensive players to be represented.”

What are reasonable expectations for Cam Akers in 2023? (RamsWire)

“Cam Akers’ career thus far has been a mixed bag. At times, he’s looked like one of the 10 best backs in the NFL. At others, he’s struggled to make defenders miss and create yards that weren’t blocked for him. Not to mention, he had a rift with the Rams last year that resulted in him sitting out for a few weeks.

Between last year’s dispute and his torn Achilles before the 2021 season, we haven’t exactly gotten a full season to truly evaluate Akers yet. Sure, he played 13 games as a rookie in 2020 and he was technically active for 15 games in 2022, he only has 338 career carries. For comparison, Josh Jacobs had 340 carries last season alone.

Heading into 2023, Akers is the clear-cut starter. Darrell Henderson Jr. is gone and Kyren Williams doesn’t appear poised to supplant Akers atop the depth chart. So what are reasonable expectations for Akers this year?

Will the Rams get the guy who averaged 3.1 yards per carry in his first eight games last year? Or will Akers pick up where he left off after he rushed for 549 yards (4.9 YPC) and six touchdowns in his final seven games of 2022?”

EXCLUSIVE: @RamsNFL coach and doctor reunite with family after saving little boy from drowning: "Truly a miracle." @mattgutmanabc reports. pic.twitter.com/99E64N2QaT — Good Morning America (@GMA) June 9, 2023

Up next: Mini Camp pic.twitter.com/zsyuun2Nbh — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) June 9, 2023

Ernest Jones Mic’d Up | Bringing the energy & hyping up the team at OTAs (TheRams.com)

“Los Angeles Rams linebacker Ernest Jones was mic’d up during OTAs. Listen in as he hyped up the teammates, set the tone, and injected an electric presence at practice.”

Former Rams DL Michael Brockers in Titans sights? (RamblinFan)

“Even as the LA Rams are looking for a mulligan to reset their 2023 NFL season, former LA Rams defensive lineman Michael Brockers is attempting to take a similar track in his future as well. Michael Brockers is a former LA Rams defensive lineman who competed for the Rams for nine NFL seasons before he was unceremoniously traded to the Detroit Lions for next to nothing. He has a respectable season for the Lions in 2021, putting up 52 tackles and 1.0 quarterback sacks.

His production plummeted in 2022, as younger defensive linemen took over starting roles and Brockers found himself as a healthy scratch for as much as a month at a time for the Lions. With a young and impressive defensive line needing playing time, the Lions released the run-stuffing veteran in February 2022.

Now, it appears that the veteran could be on his way back into a new role in the NFL, this time with the Tennessee Titans.”