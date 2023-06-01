Rob Havenstein will provide consistent leadership on new-look offensive line

Rob Havenstein has seen a lot of faces come and go during his eight seasons with the Los Angeles Rams, and it’s now just he and Aaron Donald as the only remaining holdovers from the team’s days in St. Louis.

A tumultuous 2022 season that was derailed initially by injuries along the offensive line is sure to bring another sea change up front for Los Angeles. While Havenstein is inked atop the depth chart at right tackle—the spot he’s reliably held down since he took over the starting duties as a rookie in 2015—the other four first-string roles seem up for grabs.

LT - Joseph Noteboom or Alaric Jackson

LG - Steve Avila or Noteboom or Jackson or Tremayne Anchrum

C - Brian Allen or Coleman Shelton or Avila

RG - Anchrum or Shelton or Logan Bruss

RT - Rob Havenstein

Key depth pieces or developmental players:

AJ Arcuri (OT), Warren McClendon (OG/OT), Zach Thomas (OG/OT)

The Rams signed LT Andrew Whitworth ahead of Havenstein’s third NFL season shortly after hiring Sean McVay as head coach in 2017. Whitworth immediately took over as the veteran leader of the offense as a player with potential Hall of Fame pedigree and more than a decade of starting experience. Whitworth played an important part in helping Los Angeles reach two Super Bowls. In both seasons where they reached the championship the offensive line and pass protection were performing at a high level and kept the quarterback upright.

Whitworth retired after the Rams’ victory Super Bowl LVI, and while it seemed Los Angeles had a plan to replace his veteran leadership with Havenstein and his play on the field with heir apparent (and the well compensated) Noteboom, the challenges over the 2022 season proved insurmountable.

The Rams have invested too much into the offensive line in terms of salary cap (extensions for Havenstein, Allen, and Noteboom) and premium draft capital (Avila, Bruss, McClendon the last two seasons) to be outright bad in this department; however, if they return to form Havenstein’s presence will play an important role in the turnaround.

It’s great for the Rams that Donald, Matthew Stafford, and Cooper Kupp are healthy and returning for the upcoming season, but Havenstein is just as important individually as these star players.

It’s time to give credit where it’s due, and the reliable right tackle will play a pivotal part in ushering in a new era of Los Angeles football, especially in bringing along new faces on the offensive line.