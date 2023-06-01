Random Ramsdom: LA has a decent amount of dead money, you probably knew that

Rams have 2nd-most dead money in NFL this year: Here’s how it breaks down (ramswire)

“It’s no secret that the Los Angeles Rams are looking toward the future with how they’ve conducted business since the conclusion of the 2022 season. After acquiring them via trade or in free agency in recent years, the Rams have parted ways with Jalen Ramsey, Leonard Floyd, Bobby Wagner, and Allen Robinson — among others — this offseason.

By moving on from these players, the Rams have freed up cap space for future years, but they’ll be eating quite a bit of dead cap in 2023, as a result. Dead cap, or dead money, is defined as money that a team still owes when a player is released, traded, or if they have void years included in their contracts.

According to Over The Cap, following the Robinson trade, the Rams currently have $74.2 million in dead money this season. That is the second-most dead cap in the NFL right now, only behind the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who currently possess $75.3 million in dead money.

With a large amount of dead money sitting on their books, the Rams are limited in cap space, having only $1.5 million to spend (fifth-fewest in the NFL) right now. Guys like Ramsey, Floyd, Wagner, and Robinson make up a big chunk of the dead money, but we’ll be taking a look at all of the players contributing to the dead cap number below.”

Eyes on the prize. pic.twitter.com/RkbNgndfzf — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) June 1, 2023

Rams’ Raheem Morris helps save drowning child, credits AED training (espn)

“I saw people calling 911 so my first question was, where is the AED?” Morris told ESPN on Wednesday, referring to an automatic external defibrillator, which Morris then ran to retrieve. “When I got back, we had a doctor on site that was able to start the compressions. I was able to hand the AED to him, get it open for him, put the pads on the child, and he ended up being OK.”

Morris credited the Rams’ recent CPR, AED and first aid training facilitated by Reggie Scott, the team’s vice president of sports medicine and performance, for helping him be aware of proper protocols and knowing the importance of an AED.

When an individual is experiencing cardiac arrest, an AED analyzes the heart’s rhythm and delivers an appropriate electrical shock to restore the heart to its applicable rhythm. AEDs have become more prevalent after Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field during a game in January. Hamlin himself spoke at a recent event on Capitol Hill in support of the Access to AEDs Act.

Morris mentioned how Hamlin’s situation, as well as the recent tragic drowning of Bucs linebacker Shaquil Barrett’s 2-year-old daughter, has helped increase awareness and preparedness among coaches and players for those unforeseen moments, such as the one Morris was witness to in Las Vegas.

According to Nicole Morris’ post, the boy her husband helped save was discharged from the hospital 24 hours later.

“I’m just thankful I knew what to do,” Raheem Morris said. “You just never know when you’re going to need that stuff.”

A TRUE HERO: #Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris helped save a drowning child, and credited AED training:



“I saw people calling 911 so my first question was, where is the AED?" Morris told ESPN on Wednesday, referring to an automatic external defibrillator, which Morris… pic.twitter.com/BIRs6W9pJs — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) May 31, 2023

Observations from Wednesday's Rams OTA: Playmaking on both offense and defense highlights session https://t.co/CdaaImzQaS — Stu Jackson (@StuJRams) May 31, 2023

Former Rams DB Finds New Home With Commanders (ramsdigest)

“Former Los Angeles Rams safety Terrell Burgess has found a new home with the Washington Commanders. The Commanders announced they had signed the 24-year-old defensive back on Tuesday, along with several other roster moves.

We have made multiple roster moves:

--Signed S Terrell Burgess and TE Brandon Dillon

--Released CB Cameron Dantzler Sr.

--Placed G Andrew Norwell on the Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform List — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) May 30, 2023

The Rams selected Burgess in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft. After some losses in the secondary that offseason, most notably safety Eric Weddle, the Rams were probably hoping Burgess could develop into a reliable replacement. The former Utah Utes defensive back received some high praise in scouting reports at the time, so it wasn’t an unreasonable expectation.

“Utah is known for developing defensive talent and Burgess is the latest success story to emerge from the program,” NFL.com wrote in a scouting report. “The cornerback-turned-safety plays with uncommon discipline and field vision despite just a single season as full-time starter.”

Stafford launched that thing to @tutuatwell! pic.twitter.com/8VrTAjmsxx — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) May 31, 2023

Aw, go on and salivate a little bit, LA Rams fans. You’ve earned the right. (ramblin fan)

“Enjoy the offseason, Rams fans! You’ve earned it

We know all too well that no pad workouts are more showmanship than simulation. This is the time when players are learning the very basic lessons of the routes, the coverage, the timing, and practically everything else that is assumed to be automatic when the pads do go on.

That doesn’t men that you have to bring that expectation to the forefront with each positive image or glowing report. It’s okay to salivate a little. It’s fine just to enjoy the moment, and to let positive energy of a new rookie class wash away the disappointment of the 2022 NFL season.

We don’t always need to keep both feet on the ground. As long as we are not professing to be surefire Super Bowl winners this season, it’s okay to like a rookie who makes a circus catch, to believe in a young players chances, or to envision the Rams team finding a way to string more than the expected number of wins.

This is that magical time of year when the NFL pops the turkey into one oven to roast, a pumpkin pie into another oven to bake, and Rams fans sit back, breathe in deeply, and enjoy the aroma of another NFL season that will eventually be served up to each of us. When I smell a turkey dinner, I never think of the discomfort of eating my fill - even though I know it can happen.

I simply enjoy the aroma, and my mouth waters a little in anticipation. So let your mouth water over the upcoming LA Rams 2023 NFL season. It may be few wins or it may be many wins. But it’s football, and it will absolutely be very entertaining this season.”