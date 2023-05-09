The Los Angeles Rams know who they will be facing in the 2023 season, they just don’t know when. Tonight at 8pm ET, the NFL is scheduled to release the 2023-2024 NFL schedule.

Another element we know is the degree of difficulty of LA’s 2023 opponents. According to NFL Research, their 2023 opponents have a win percentage of .533, the 9th best in the league.

Per ⁦@NFLResearch⁩:



Eagles have the “most difficult” 2023 strength-of-schedule.



Falcons have the “easiest”.



**(Past performance not necessarily indicative of future results.) pic.twitter.com/ylyP2aT3jW — Andrew Siciliano (@AndrewSiciliano) May 9, 2023

For Los Angeles, that means they are predicted to face the 9th most difficult schedule. In fact, it will be the 4th most difficult among NFC teams, trailing only the Philadelphia Eagles, New York Giants, and Dallas Cowboys.

For a team that just drafted 14 rookies in the NFL draft and signed 24 undrafted free agent agents, LA’s young roster will be learning life in the NFL very quickly. When the Rams 53 man roster is set, it would be no surprise to find out that they have the youngest roster in the NFL by a landslide.

Experts and analysts are not predicting Los Angeles to make the playoffs. Even Peter King as Los Angeles ranked 28th in his power rankings. LA will have to face last year playoff teams: San Francisco 49ers (x2), Seattle Seahawks (x2), Dallas Cowboys, Philadelphia Eagles, New York Giants, Cincinnati Bengals, and Baltimore Ravens. That’s more than half of their games against above average competition.

Of course, anything can happen between now and Week 1. Injuries are a name of the game. Not to mention, the Rams coaching staff being able to develop and get the most out of their players plays a large role in all of this…