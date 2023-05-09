Random Ramsdom: Are the Rams a bottom 5 team in the NFL right now?

Rams are only ahead of 4 teams in Peter King’s offseason power rankings (theramswire)

“Gone are Jalen Ramsey, Leonard Floyd and Bobby Wagner on defense, while David Edwards and Allen Robinson are no longer in the mix on offense, either. It’s largely up to Matthew Stafford, Cooper Kupp and Aaron Donald to carry the load this season, and Peter King of NBC Sports has his doubts that the Rams can get it done.

In his offseason power rankings, King put the Rams 28th, ahead of only the Cardinals, Buccaneers, Texans and Bears. That’s right, he sees them as the fifth-worst team in the NFL.

L.A. Rams. Not saying Sean McVay reads Football Morning in America, but I do believe that retching sound you’ll hear around 7 a.m. PT today is the sound of McVay vomiting when he sees his team ranked 28th in the NFL offseason power rankings.

If everything goes right for the Rams, they could end the season with eight to 10 wins in the regular season and compete for a wild-card spot. However, there’s also a chance their rookies and second-year players don’t pan out and that one of their star players gets hurt, causing the season to fall apart similar to the way it did last year.

Even if the Rams don’t want to admit it, their best chance to compete for a Super Bowl will be in 2024, not this upcoming season. They’re still a year away from being legitimate contenders in the NFC.”

How Much Cap Space Do L.A. Rams Currently Have? (fannation/ramsdigest)

“Now that the NFL Draft is in the past and most notable free agents have signed, how much-remaining cap space do the Rams currently have? According to Over The Cap, the Rams have just shy of $1.95 million in cap space at their disposal. The only teams in the NFL with less cap space right now are the Tampa Bay Buccaneers ($618,791), Minnesota Vikings ($1.12 million) and New York Giants ($1.57 million).

Snead, seemingly aware that the Rams need to get their finances and draft pick stock back in order, was especially blunt at the NFL Owners Meetings in late March.

“We’re the ‘boring’ Rams this year,” Snead said.

“So that when we do get to a moment where we think, ‘OK, let’s press the gas again,’” Snead continued, “you have the capability to do it.”

Cooper Kupp ($27.8 million), Aaron Donald ($26 million), Matthew Stafford ($20 million), Rob Havenstein ($9.7 million) and Tyler Higbee ($9.13 million) will have the five highest cap numbers on the Rams in 2023. The Buccaneers are the only team who will have more in dead cap money next year than the Rams, who are on the hook for $74.22 million.”

How Rams QB Matthew Stafford’s Return Makes ‘Huge Difference’ for Van Jefferson (si/fannation)

“After a down season in 2023, Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Van Jefferson is looking for a bounce-back year. The ex-Florida product missed the first six games last season due to having knee surgery. But even after returning to the field following a promising rookie season, the now third-year receiver only recorded 24 receptions for 369 yards and three touchdowns.

Like quarterback Matthew Stafford and even fellow wide-out Cooper Kupp, Jefferson can blame the down year on injuries. But that is in the past now, as both Jefferson and Stafford returned to Inglewood for voluntary workouts. Catching passes from Stafford is a welcomed sight for Jefferson after the pairing barely saw the field together a season ago.

“Oh yeah, I think that makes a huge difference,” Jefferson said about Stafford’s return, in an interview with the team’s website. “I think for all the guys that are out there throwing with Matt. He’s looking great. He’s always been great, so it’s just great to be out there with him again and see him healthy, and see him slinging it like he does. It’s good to just be out there and get some passes with him.”

Stafford played in just seven games due to a multitude of injuries, the final being one to a spinal cord contusion that sidelined him permanently. The 35-year-old was the first of four quarterbacks to play for the Rams last season due to injuries and poor performances.

Now with Stafford fully healthy, without any limitations in offseason workouts, he and Jefferson will look to build on their chemistry from the 2021 Super Bowl-winning season, where Jefferson was the second-leading receiver with 802 yards and six touchdowns on 50 receptions.”

Los Angeles Rams’ 2023 schedule coming May 11 (therams)

“We’re one step closer to the Rams fully turning the page to 2023, as the 2023 NFL schedule will be unveiled on Thursday, May 11 at 5 p.m. pacific time on NFL Network.

Here are some key things to know ahead of that announcement:

New this year is a Black Friday game on Amazon Prime Video.

Teams can also have multiple short weeks, meaning two Thursday Night Football games.

AFC/NFC road teams are no longer required to play on a certain network. The rules previously stipulated a game with an AFC away team being played on CBS and a game with an NFC away team being played on FOX, but that will no longer be the case starting this year.

Will the Rams get the reigning NFC Champion Eagles on Monday Night Football? A Sunday Night Football showdown against their divisional rival 49ers? Do the Saints march into the Rams House on Thursday Night Football? We’ll learn on May 11.

Until that time, here is a quick refresher on the Rams’ 2023 home and away opponents:

Also, note that the NFL has expanded its “flexible scheduling” procedures for 2023.

In 2006, the NFL implemented a “flexible scheduling” procedure for Sunday Night Football to ensure quality matchups on Sunday night in all weeks and gave surprise teams a chance to play their way onto primetime. Beginning with the 2023 season, flexible scheduling will also be available for Monday Night Football.”