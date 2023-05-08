NFL Schedule Release reportedly in danger of being delayed

The NFL is supposed to announce the 2023 schedule on Thursday, but SI’s Peter King reported in his Football Morning In America column that the league may not be ready in time for their May 11th premiere date. So if you were getting ready to know the L.A. Rams full 2023 schedule this week, prepare for a worst case scenario that it doesn’t happen.

King said he expects the NFL to be ready by Thursday but that there is a possibility that they won’t be and that commissioner Roger Goodell is holding an important meeting on Monday afternoon to assure that all will be set in four days.

We already know who the Rams will play in 2023 and we’ve had those team names for quite some time. The Rams will of course play the NFC West teams twice each, as well as the NFC East, the AFC North, plus the Colts, Packers, and Saints. We probably should not expect L.A. to have nearly as many primetime games as they had in 2022 when they were coming off of the Super Bowl, and we should expect that the Rams may be relegated to one Thursday night game and maybe if they’re lucky, one or two Monday/Sunday games total.

The NFL’s schedule release could be delayed because the league was waiting to guarantee the landing spots of premier quarterbacks like Aaron Rodgers and Lamar Jackson. We also now know that Bryce Young is a Panther, C.J. Stroud is a Texan, and Anthony Richardson is on the Colts. That could alter the schedule slightly.