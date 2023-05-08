When was the last time the Rams beat their opponents on the 2023 schedule?

With the offseason already in full force for the Los Angeles Rams, all that’s left is the NFL schedule release. Originally the league was aiming for Thursday to release the 2023 schedule but now they may choose to delay it according to reports. Either way, it’s going to be a big year for LA as they seek to rebound from a disappointing 5-12 campaign.

The Rams’ schedule figures to be one of the toughest in the league yet again this season. Considering history is always fun to reflect on, it’s time to take a trip down memory lane. A trip to see when the last time LA has beaten each of their opponents on the upcoming slate in the regular season. Some trips are more pleasant than others. (Sigh) Curse those damned Niners!

Last Win: December 30, 2018

I’m just going to rip off the band-aid now because recent history with the 49ers has been that depressing. LA has been swept in four-straight seasons by San Francisco, soon to be a fifth in ‘23. However in this one, the Rams beat SF soundly, 48-32. Jared Goff threw four touchdowns, Niners backup QB Nick Mullens threw three picks and even C.J. Anderson got in on the fun, rushing for 132 yards! Most importantly, the Rams secured a first-round bye in that year’s playoffs. Those were the good ol’ days, excluding that Super Bowl.

The last time the Rams defeated the San Francisco 49ers was December 30th 2018. The Rams defense forced SanFran into 4 turnovers. A relentless Aaron Donald led to a few INTs for Blake Countess (who is now back on the team for this current playoff run) and Cory Littleton pic.twitter.com/Qo9dQdAU8J — RAMS ON FILM (@RamsOnFilm) January 26, 2022

Last Win: December 21, 2021

Last season was the first year since 2013 that Seattle had swept the Rams in the regular season. Luckily in this matchup, everything was just fine thanks to Cooper Kupp. After falling behind 10-3 early in the third quarter, Kupp put the team on his back and scored a pair of touchdowns to put the pesky Hawks away.

Last Win: September 25, 2022

Following a brutal season opening loss to the Bills and a too close for comfort win over Atlanta, LA needed something to get back on track. Thankfully that’s a job for the divisional punching bag! The Rams held the Redbirds without a touchdown in a 20-12 win and had taken 11 of the last 12 games in the series to that point going back to 2017. Unfortunately any good vibes LA received from this game didn’t carry over as they won just three more games the rest of the year. Oh well, at least they’ll always have the Cardinals.

Last Win: September 20, 2020

Going into this game, the Rams had a six-game losing streak in the series dating back to 2005. Philly fell behind 21-3 and nearly recovered had Carson Wentz remembered not to throw to the players with horns on their helmets. Wentz was in the midst of an interception streak to begin the year as the Eagles dropped to 0-2. On the opposing sideline, Wentz’s draft mate Jared Goff threw three touchdowns, all to Tyler Higbee.

Make that three TD catches for Tyler Higbee today.



Absolutely burning the Eagles' defense.



(via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/AmwkX4H2vH — NFL on CBS (@NFLonCBS) September 20, 2020

Washington Commanders

Last Win: October 11, 2020

Washington had zero chance in this game as LA’s defense suffocated them all day long. Aaron Donald had a monster performance with four sacks. Troy Reeder tacked on three himself as the Rams held Washington to a mere 108 yards of offense, including just a net total of 70 through the air.

Last Win: September 15, 2019

New Orleans was hoping to gain some revenge on the Rams following a controversial NFC Championship loss to them the previous season. Instead, Drew Brees got knocked out early with a hand injury and the Saints dropped an ugly one in LA, 27-9. The entire game was a no-call, I mean no contest for the Rams. Gotta love those Freudian slips.

Last Win: September 22, 2019

The Browns were making their first appearance on Sunday Night Football in a decade and laid an egg in front of a national audience, losing 20-13. Cleveland took a three-point lead into the fourth quarter only for Cooper Kupp to take it away after scoring his second touchdown of the night. LA scored the game’s final 10 points to escape with the win.

Cooper Kupp is having himself a night @CooperKupp pic.twitter.com/el6J98xfHO — The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) September 23, 2019

Last Win: October 26, 2003

The Rams are on a current four-game losing streak in their series against Pittsburgh. You’d have to go back to when the team was still in St. Louis to find their last regular season win versus the Steelers. St. Louis quarterback Marc Bulger threw for 375 yards and a touchdown in a return to his hometown. Wide receiver Torry Holt led the Rams with 174 yards off seven receptions while catching Bulger’s lone touchdown pass of the afternoon.

Last Win: September 13, 2020

In the first-ever game at SoFi Stadium, LA moved the ball with ease against the Cowboys. Sure the Rams were forced to settle for field goals after solid drives. Everything ended up working in their favor as Mike McCarthy was being well, Mike McCarthy for Dallas. Still, it was a exciting way to open their majestic new palace. Jalen Ramsey had the play of the game to seal it as well.

Last Win: October 17, 2021

LA overcame a slow start against the reeling Giants to score 28 points in the second quarter, coming away with a 38-11 home win. Matthew Stafford threw four touchdown passes, half of them going to Cooper Kupp who had 130 receiving yards on the day.

Last Win: October 28, 2018

LA has played Green Bay the last two seasons and it hasn’t ended well for them. The last Rams win over the Packers came during the Jared Goff/Todd Gurley era. Both players had their way with the cheeseheads. Goff threw three touchdowns and Gurley was a menace, gaining nearly 200 yards of total offense. Let’s just say LA was quite lucky to pull this one out thanks to a Ty Montgomery fumble on the kickoff on what could’ve been a game-winning drive for the Packers. Aaron Rodgers was none too pleased with his teammate’s decision.

#Packers QB Aaron Rodgers reacts to Ty Montgomery's fumble, sealing a victory for the #Rams. Once again, Rodgers is denied an opportunity to lead a comeback pic.twitter.com/OuMZRiLeFT — Kevin Boilard (@KevinBoilard) October 28, 2018

Last Win: January 2, 2022

Matthew Stafford had his second-straight performance with three turnovers but even that wasn’t enough to sink LA as he clutched up to led his team to a thrilling 20-19 in Baltimore. The Rams went into the final frame down 16-7 to the short-handed Ravens before clawing back thanks to a game-winning reception compliments of OBJ’s fancy footwork.

Last Win: October 27, 2019

If only I could include the Super Bowl win for this exercise. Anyways, Cooper Kupp had his way with Cincy, even all the way back in 2019! Kupp had a career-high 220 receiving yards off seven receptions in a 24-10 win across the pond in London. The Bengals fell to 0-8 after the game but would get their act together a couple years later.

The last time the Rams & Bengals squared off was from London in 2019 and Cooper Kupp had a career high 220 receiving yards. Kupp is having a legendary season + post season. All together he’s amassed 150 receptions, 2333 receiving yards, and 20 TDs. 1 more to go #SBLVI pic.twitter.com/SW7wBRr6p0 — RAMS ON FILM (@RamsOnFilm) February 5, 2022

Last Win: September 19, 2021

Just a week removed from a dominant performance in his first game with LA, Matthew Stafford was already leading a comeback effort against Indianapolis. This was the first of many games that demonstrated how lethal the connection between him and Cooper Kupp would be for the remainder of the year. Jalen Ramsey came in at the end to officially snatch a victory from the jaws of defeat for the Rams.