Los Angeles Rams way-too-early 53-man roster prediction

The Los Angeles Rams could always sign a free agent that’s still available after the draft. However, with the limits on the 2023 salary cap, any other move at this point seems unlikely. For the most part, the Rams have their roster that they will heading into training camp with this summer.

There were a lot of changes on the Rams roster this offseason. Let’s take a way-too-early look at their potential 53-man roster.

Quarterback (2): Matthew Stafford, Stetson Bennett

The Rams could always keep a third quarterback as they signed Brett Rypien. However, this move was likely to allow Rypien to show Bennett the ropes of being a backup quarterback in the NFL. The Rams have kept three quarterbacks in the past. They may change that approach after last season’s disaster at the position.

Running Back (4): Cam Akers, Kyren Williams, Zach Evans, Ronnie Rivers

There shouldn’t be any surprises here. The Rams could always opt to just keep three running backs and cut Rivers. With the injuries that they’ve dealt with at the position, it makes more sense to keep four. Rivers has experience in the offense over the last few seasons and brings depth.

Wide Receiver (6): Cooper Kupp, Van Jefferson, Ben Skowronek, TuTu Atwell, Puka Nacua, Lance McCutcheon

The Rams easily could just keep five wide receivers and cut McCutcheon. This will be one of several competitions during camp. Will the Rams continue to invest in McCutcheon’s development or will someone like Xavier Smith who brings return experience get the nod? The top-5 seem to be in place. Everything after that is a big question mark.

Tight End (4): Tyler Higbee, Brycen Hopkins, Hunter Long, Davis Allen

Last season, the Rams kept just two tight ends on the roster entering Week 1. Doubling that and raising it to four is a big adjustment. With that said, it would be very difficult for the Rams to cut any one of these four players. Keeping four tight ends also allows the Rams to get more versatile with their offensive personnel with heavier packages.

Offensive Line (9): Joe Noteboom, Steve Avila, Brian Allen, Coleman Shelton, Rob Havenstein, Alaric Jackson, Logan Bruss, Warren McClendon, Tremayne Anchrum

This will probably be the top-nine offensive linemen heading into camp and the top-nine offensive linemen throughout. It would be a major surprise if someone outside of this group of players broke through. It’s always possible with injuries. However, this group seems pretty rock solid.

Linebacker (4): Ernest Jones, Jake Hummel, Christian Rozeboom, Kelechi Anyalebechi

Ernest Jones is the only certainty among the linebackers heading into the offseason. Hummel is someone that shouldn’t be slept on as he was a top undrafted free agent signing last season. Rozeboom has also spent time in the system. However, every roster spot behind Jones will be up for grabs. My big surprise here will be Ayalebechi making the roster as an undrafted free agent.

EDGE (5): Byron Young, Michael Hoecht, Nick Hampton, Daniel Hardy, Keir Thomas

I do have the Rams cutting draft pick Ochaun Mathis out of Nebraska. He has the physical tools and athleticism, but feels more like a practice squad candidate so that he can develop. This is a very inexperienced group and there will be bumps throughout the season. Keep an eye on Keir Thomas who made a splash last year during the preseason.

Cornerback (4): Cobie Durant, Derion Kendrick, Robert Rochell, Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson

Yes, I only have the Rams keeping four cornerbacks. They could certainly decide to keep a fifth such as Shaun Jolly or Timarcus Davis. However, with the lack of depth here, it’s very possible the Rams roll with four guys that they feel confident in heading into the season. There’s no reason to waste a roster spot on a player for the sake of depth.

Safety (4): Jordan Fuller, Russ Yeast, Quentin Lake, Jason Taylor II

It’s very possible that the Rams would go with five safeties on the roster and keep someone like Quindell Johnson. However, much like cornerback, it doesn’t make sense to waste a roster spot for the sake of depth. The Rams can stash Johnson or Rashad Torrence III on the practice squad and then call them up when needed. This is a thin group. The Rams are going to need a big year from Jordan Fuller.

Defensive Line (8): Bobby Brown, Aaron Donald, Marquise Copeland, Larrell Murchison, Jonah Williams, Kobie Turner, Earnest Brown IV, Desjuan Johnson

Much like the offensive line, the defensive line seems like a pretty solid group. It would be difficult for someone to break through here. The Rams could decide to cut Johnson and put him on the practice squad. For the time being, I’ll have the Rams going for depth so that they can keep a fresh pass-rush rotation.

Specialists (3): K Christopher Dunn, P Ethan Evans, LS Alex Ward

The kicking competition seems wide open and it wouldn’t be a surprise if the Rams brought in a veteran to compete. At this point, Dunn may be the favorite over Tanner Brown.