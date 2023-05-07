Random Ramsdom: Sean McVay honored by his alma mater

Look: Sean McVay’s statue at Miami (Ohio) unveiled (Ramswire)

“Sean McVay has made quite the name for himself in his six years of being a head coach, leading the Rams to the Super Bowl twice and winning it once. He’s still the youngest head coach in the NFL, holding that title since he was hired in 2017.

His alma mater, Miami (Ohio) is proud of all that he’s accomplished in the NFL and honored him with something special on Saturday: a statue on campus.

The school unveiled McVay’s statue, which was added to the “Cradle of Coaches” outside the football stadium. Paul Brown, Weeb Ewbank, Woody Hayes, Ara Parseghian and Bo Schembechler all have statues in the “Cradle of Coaches,” as well.”

Rams ‘Best Draft Steal’? Meet CB Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson (SportsIllustrated)

“After an offseason filled with several key defenders finding new homes, both via free agency and trades, it will be a new-look defense for the Los Angeles Rams this season.

The headliner change will be the absence of cornerback Jalen Ramsey - who the Rams traded this offseason to the Miami Dolphins. So, just how good can LA be at the cornerback position?

A name to watch is rookie cornerback Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson out of TCU, While Hodges-Tomlinson was a sixth-round pick, Doug Farrar of Touchdown Wire believes he is the Rams’ biggest steal of the draft.

Of course, Hodges-Tomlinson might not see extensive playing time early for the Rams but there is a lot to like about the pick. Despite his 5-8, 178-pound frame, Hodges-Tomlinson recorded 50 total tackles in his final season at TCU, while also snagging three interceptions with 15 passes defended to win the Jim Thorpe Award.”

Rams Ex QB Bryce Perkins Invited to Giants’ Rookie Minicamp (SportsIllustrated)

“Former Los Angeles Rams quarterback Bryce Perkins could have a new home soon.

According to reports, Perkins received an invite on Thursday to the New York Giants’ upcoming rookie minicamp. If all goes well, he could join his brother Paul Perkins, who is currently a running back with the Giants.

The Rams signed Perkins as an undrafted free agent in 2020, but he did not play in his first two seasons. In 2022, though, he finally got some real playing time. After injuries to Matthew Stafford and John Wolford, Perkins started the Rams’ Week 12 game against the Kansas City Chiefs, completing 13 of 23 passes for 100 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions in a 26-10 loss. He also saw some playing time as a backup in the late stages of four other games.”

Rams’ 2023 draft class ranked as 12th-best in the NFL (RamsWire)

“On paper, the Rams’ 2023 draft class looks pretty good. They bolstered the offensive line, added a trio of pass rushers, as well as three playmakers on offense. There’s still a lot to sort out on their roster before the season begins but at least the depth improved considerably thanks to their 14 drafted rookies.

Experts mostly like what the Rams managed to do in the draft, giving them grades that range from a C+ to an A-. USA TODAY’s Nate Davis graded every draft class and ranked them from best to worst and he put the Rams in the top half of the league.

He gave the Rams a B grade and ranked them 12th in the NFL.”

Byron Young officially becomes the first in #Rams history to wear #0. Steve Bagarus in 1947 wore #00 but no Ram has ever worn the single zero number. — JAKE ELLENBOGEN (@JKBOGEN) May 5, 2023

No sacks allowed in 2021 + 2022

✅ Versatile on the O-line

Get to know @Stevelavila — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) May 6, 2023

Rams Rumors: LA Rams tried to trade up into Round 1, for who? (RamblinFan)

“There are many aha moments after the fact of the 2023 NFL Draft. Curiously, one of those moments involved the LA Rams and the 2023 NFL Draft. If you were as glued to the entire three-day NFL event, you were likely not surprised by the fact that the LA Rams were content to stand pat on their 36th overall pick and emerge with an outstanding and versatile interior offensive lineman out of TCU named Steve Avila.

But now that the Rams have emerged from the 2023 NFL Draft with 14 rookie prospects, I have to admit that I am a bit surprised to learn after the fact that the Rams were trying to trade into Round 1 of the 2023 NFL Draft. How do I know? Well, that is the NFL Rumors as reported by ESPN NFL Insider Jeremy Fowler

That’s a curious factoid. If the Rams wanted to trade up into Round 1, even as late as the 31st overall pick, it would have taken their Round 2 pick which was the 36th overall pick, plus two of their Round 5 picks. I’m not so sure, purely from a number of picks standpoint, that strategy would have set well with me. So who were the two draft targets that the Rams had to move up for? For that answer, we have this report from Rams beat blogger Jake Ellenbogen:”

5 things to know about Rams OT Warren McClendon Jr., who’s allowed 0 sacks since 2021 (RamsWire)

“Seeking offensive line help in the draft, the Los Angeles Rams found it with offensive tackle Warren McClendon Jr.. They selected the standout Georgia tackle with the 174th overall pick in the fifth round, solidifying their offensive line after previously drafting Steve Avila in Round 2.

McClendon was an all-conference player for the Bulldogs and helped them win back-to-back national championships as their starting right tackle. He may not have prototypical length for an offensive tackle, but he adds valuable depth at the position and could even transition to guard if needed.

Here are five things to know about McClendon.”