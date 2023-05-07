This time next year, we will know a lot more about the state of the Los Angeles Rams football team. Les Snead admitted that they took a step back this offseason. The 2024 offseason could be a step forward.

The 2023 offseason has been pegged as a remodel by Les Snead and the front office. Naturally so, with veterans Jalen Ramsey, Leonard Floyd, Bobby Wagner, Allen Robinson, Greg Gaines, and A’Shawn Robinson departing the team either via free agency, trade, or because of financial restraints.

The remains: Matthew Stafford, Cam Akers, Cooper Kupp, franchise hero Aaron Donald, some complementary pieces, and about 40+ rookies.

This year’s draft was designed for one purpose, which is to replenish the depth chart across multiple positions in hopes of competing again in a few years. Make no mistake, Sean McVay’s football team will be attempting to win every game they can in the 2023-2024 season. My anticipation though is that they are gearing the roster up for major additions to be added in the 2024 offseason via free agency and the draft.

2024 Free Agency

Assuming the core of Stafford, Kupp, Donald, and McVay stick around through 2024, the team figures to add to its talent in March 2024. The 2024 free agent class will have a surplus in edge rushers. However, Los Angeles will likely prioritize offense. The team has used this approach before - in 2017 and again in 2020.

So who might the targets be?

If he fails to sign an extension, the Rams will be buyers for the Carolina Panthers edge rusher, Brian Burns. Even though it contradicts the idea to upgrade the offense, Burns’s age and talent catapult him to the top to pair him with Aaron Donald and replace his production when he retires.

The other major name will be Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins. But, I expect Higgins to stay in Ohio.

With that being said, I think the Rams will target a new franchise left tackle. Whether to keep Stafford healthy or a new franchise quarterback, Los Angeles will want to have stability. Jonah Williams and Terence Steele could be viable options for LA. It wouldn’t be the first time that LA poached a former lineman from Cincinnati to become their franchise left tackle.

Los Angeles has $53 million in cap space for 2024 and they could easily sign an edge rusher and left tackle if they so please.

2024 NFL Draft

Les Snead and Sean McVay will be armed with a first round pick for the first time since 2019. However, they traded down in the 2019 Draft, opting not to select anyone on day one in favor of adding picks.

After only selecting one wide receiver with its 14 picks in 2023, I have to imagine LA having interest in the 2024 class. Cooper Kupp will turn 31 next offseason and Van Jefferson will be a free agent. Even if the team keeps Jefferson, they will need to get younger at the position. Marvin Harrison Jr will be a top-5 draft pick and I expect Los Angeles to feel comfortable trading up to grab another long-term asset to their franchise.

A lot of teams will covet the talent of Marvin Harrison Jr, but not all of them may be willing to pay the price. Los Angeles is not shy when it comes to trading future picks for current assets.

LA still has 17 games in 2023 to figure out what team they are but make no mistake - this front office is gauging its potential for 2024.