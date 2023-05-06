Random Ramsdom: Rams rookie RB drawing comparisons to this NFL back

Rams rookie Zach Evans was compared a 2-time Pro Bowl RB before the draft (RamsWire)

“Zach Evans is joining the Rams as a sixth-round rookie but there’s a good chance he outplays his draft position in Los Angeles. It was surprising to hear his name called so late in the draft after he was ranked in the top 150 by a lot of analysts, but the Rams are thrilled to have landed him at No. 215 overall, even if they had to move up 37 spots to make it happen.

He’s a running back who brings good size, physicality and speed to the offense, proving to be a big-play threat for Ole Miss and TCU during his career in college. Not many running backs manage to average 6.9 yards per carry across three seasons like Evans did.

Touchdown Wire’s Doug Farrar ranked Evans as the seventh-best running back in the class and he compared the Rams rookie to a two-time Pro Bowler: Melvin Gordon.”

“Not long after adding Byron Young in the third round, the Rams double-dipped at edge rusher in the fifth round by selecting Nick Hampton out of Appalachian State 161st overall. They badly needed pass-rush help and Hampton is a terrific athlete who can provide some energy and excitement on the edge.

Hampton may not have played at a Power 5 school, but he was a standout for Appalachian State, spending five years with the Mountaineers. Get to know the rookie pass rusher with five facts about him coming out of the 2023 draft.”

“The Los Angeles Rams dropped some jaws around the NFL when they used a fourth-round pick on Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett.

Internally, though, the Rams were sold at least a few teams were high on Bennett.

Jordan Rodrigue of The Athletic reported some within the Rams organization felt teams “were pretending they weren’t as high on Bennett as they really were.”

Rams director of draft management J.W. Jordan said he felt inherent biases about Bennett’s supporting cast at Georgia led to some evaluators not seeing him fairly.

“That’s what you think going in,” Jordan said. “So in a way, it’s like you’ve got to overcome that bias. But when you start watching him, you’re like, ‘Oh. This guy is more than just a cog in the wheel. He’s driving the bus — for better or worse, however good or bad he is, he’s driving the bus.”

Allow them to reintroduce themselves. pic.twitter.com/1Vja810fym — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) May 5, 2023

Had the privilege of catching up this morning with the great @wyche89 who gave me a little advance scouting on Rams UDFA WR Xavier Smith…4.3 speed, smaller height but solid overall frame (so small but not light, big difference), and yes he returns kicks and punts. — Jourdan Rodrigue (@JourdanRodrigue) May 5, 2023

“It took two years, but the Matthew Stafford trade from 2021 is finally complete. The deal, which sent Stafford to the Rams for Jared Goff and two first-round picks, as well as a third-rounder, was completed in the 2023 draft after the Lions used the final picks from that trade.

Neither team should have any regret about this swap because it’s worked out for both parties. The Rams got a ring and the Lions are already looking good coming out of this roster rebuild in the post-Stafford era.

Here’s a breakdown of the trade now that all the picks from the deal have been used.”

“Stetson Bennett made draft history this past week when he became the highest-drafted Georgia quarterback of the Kirby Smart era. Now with the festivities of the NFL Draft over, the 128th overall pick has made his decision as to what his number will be for the Los Angeles Rams.

This upcoming season, Bennett will be wearing the number 13. The same jersey number that he wore for the previous four years at the University of Georgia. Prior to rejoining the Bulldogs as a scholarship quarterback in 2019, Bennett wore the number 22 for the Dawgs and was a notable member of Georgia’s scout team during the 2017 season.

During his lengthy tenure with the Bulldogs, “The Mailman” earned a handful of accolades such as a Heisman finalist, two-time national champion, and was named MVP in 5 out of the 6 of the postseason games he started in. He now holds the record for most passing yards in single-season history for the University of Georgia.”

“Even now that the 2023 NFL Draft is in the NFL history books, the LA Rams are not quite topped out with a 90-man roster. By my account, they are at 85 and may be content to remain there. Or this team could do an occasion drip-drop pace addition via a Rams free agency signing. But for the most part, this Rams roster is what it is.

Well, until it isn’t.

One of the perks that the LA Rams discovered during the 2022 NFL season is the fact that the NFL Waiver Wire can be a valuable resource. Claiming quarterback Baker Mayfield is just one example of how the Rams used a horrible year, and the subsequent high priority on the NFL Waiver Wire, to claim a player no longer wanted by another NFL team but who made an upgrade for the Rams roster.

The Rams are open to adding players from other teams now, it seems.”

The Rams announced jersey numbers for their 14 drafted rookies



See all of them here: https://t.co/piG16kQcMS — Cameron DaSilva (@camdasilva) May 5, 2023

“What was once an emergency role is now one Michael Hoecht is preparing for in a full-time capacity in 2023.

As the Rams’ offseason program continues, the former interior defensive lineman said the plan is for him to spend the whole offseason training at outside linebacker.

“Right now it’s outside linebacker training, get a full offseason with those guys in that room,” Hoecht said. “I’m sure we’ll make sure that I know the inside – you know how football seasons go, you never know where you’re needed. So stay ready for both, but right now, outside linebacker.”

Hoecht initially began learning the position last season in the event injury hit the Rams’ outside linebacker group. Due to that and departures in that room, Los Angeles had to break the glass on their emergency option and put him in that role, pulling the defensive tackle out of the defensive line rotation.

His first game at edge came in Week 12. From that through the end of the season, he generated 23 of his 24 pressures, according to TruMedia. Overall, his 24 pressures were third-most on the Rams’ defense, behind Leonard Floyd’s 54 and Aaron Donald’s 40.”