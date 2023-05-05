Random Ramsdom: The Rams should consider signing one of these vets

11 veteran free agents the Rams should consider signing following the 2023 NFL draft (RamsWire)

“The 2023 NFL draft is now behind us, with the Los Angeles Rams making 14 total selections in the seven rounds. After the draft was completed, the Rams have also proceeded to sign 26 undrafted rookies to deals.

Besides adding first-year players via the draft, the Rams will likely use free agency to shape the rest of their roster this offseason. With the draft passing by, teams in the NFL can now sign veterans without it affecting their compensatory pick status.

So with the Rams having an opportunity to choose from the remaining free agents, here are 11 veterans they should consider signing this offseason to fill the rest of the holes on the roster.”

‘Renewed Energy’: Rams Taking Revamped Offseason Approach (SportsIllustrated)

“It was a long season for the Los Angeles Rams in 2022, as seemingly everything that could go wrong did go wrong. They endured countless injuries and limped their way to a 5-12 record just one season after hoisting the Lombardi Trophy.

Now the Rams are looking to bounce back from a rough season, doing so following an offseason that saw trades of star players as well as the release of others.

Despite those moves, though, they are optimistic that they can show 2022 was a one-off and return to playoff contention in 2023. With OTAs just a few weeks away, offensive lineman Rob Havenstein spoke about the energy in the building for the Rams.

“It’s good to be back. You really do miss it. There’s something about this place that’s special,” Havenstein told the media on Wednesday. “The renewed energy that we have in this place of having fun again, getting after it, competing, rolling the dice and seeing what happens and thing that’s been showing the first couple of weeks of workouts and this first week of field work.”

Los Angeles Rams sign QB Brett Rypien (CBSNews)

“The Los Angeles Rams signed quarterback Brett Rypien on Thursday.

Rypien spent his first four NFL seasons with the Denver Broncos, passing for 778 yards with four touchdown passes and eight interceptions in eight appearances. He made two of his three career starts last season for Denver, which signed him as an undrafted free agent out of Boise State in 2019.

Rypien will compete for a backup job in Los Angeles behind Super Bowl winner Matthew Stafford, who was limited to just nine games by injuries last season. The Rams also drafted Stetson Bennett, Georgia’s two-time national championship-winning quarterback, in the fourth round last weekend.

Rypien’s arrival makes it unlikely the Rams will re-sign John Wolford and Bryce Perkins, their two backup quarterbacks for the past three seasons. Wolford had modest success after replacing an injured Jared Goff in 2020, but both Wolford and Perkins struggled in place of Stafford last season.”

The Rams signed a massive class of UDFAs. The process to get there is like its own miniature NFL draft, complete with road warriors, big boards, prospect data and…house music?



Rams pro scouts and coaches took me inside their craziest day: https://t.co/JJnur8eIrF — Jourdan Rodrigue (@JourdanRodrigue) May 4, 2023

Rams CB Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson Receives Endorsement From Jalen Ramsey (SportsIllustrated)

“Coming into the 2023 NFL Draft, cornerback was one of the Los Angeles Rams’ biggest needs. They traded away three-time All-Pro Jalen Ramsey earlier in the offseason, leaving them with almost no starting experience at the position.

Some expected the Rams to load up on corners during the draft, but they only picked one. However, they have high hopes for the one corner they picked, that being TCU’s Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson, nephew of NFL legend LaDainian Tomlinson, at No. 182 overall.

Hodges-Tomlinson’s college production has never been in question, as he’s a three-time All-Big 12 selection and won the Jim Thorpe Award as the nation’s best defensive back in 2022. Instead, the knock against him was his small size at just 5-8 and 178 pounds. However, Hodges-Tomlinson has proved his doubters wrong throughout his life and is eager to continue doing so with his new team.”

SOURCE: #Lions called the #Rams during the draft about trading for RB D'Andre Swift. The Rams declined and Detroit ended up moving him to the #Eagles. pic.twitter.com/3GD6PmHwrv — JAKE ELLENBOGEN (@JKBOGEN) May 3, 2023

Jordan Fuller happy to be healthy again after tough 2022 season (RamsWire)

“A good portion of the Rams’ roster had to endure a difficult 2022 season due to injuries. Jordan Fuller was among those to miss time, which left the safety position a bit thin.

After starting a total of 28 games in his first two seasons, Fuller was limited to only three games last year due to a hamstring injury suffered in Week 4, something he was never able to return from.

Heading into the 2023 season, Fuller is finally healthy again and he couldn’t be happier. During his media session this week, he told reporters that he feels good and has put the injury issues behind him.

“I’m good. I’m good,” Fuller said of his health status. “It feels really good because it was nagging but I’m happy to just put that behind me and focus on now and this season and my teammates and coaches.”

2023 Senior Bowl participants will dictate LA Rams future (RamblinFan)

“It’s been an established fact that the LA Rams tend to lean towards selecting players in the NFL Draft who had participated in the Senior Bowl. The reason is actually pretty sound logic. The Senior Bowl is the one place where you can judge the quality of the competition by the fact that you have a pretty good gauge of who their opposing players are in terms of NFL Draft projections.

It’s one of the constants that we can often rely upon when it comes down to predicting who the LA Rams may seek out in their upcoming rookie class. For instance, the Rams added 14 rookies to their roster via the 2023 NFL Draft, and seven of those rookies competed in the Reese Senior Bowl. So what, you ask? Well the Senior Bowl is limited to 120 participants, and a typical NFL Draft has over 255 rookie selections. Even more noteworthy is the fact that the Rams do not choose from among the top 50 or so rookies in any given draft very often.

So who was chosen from the Senior bowl in the 2023 NFL Draft? Here is a short video summary:”