Vote for the players who you would have picked for the Rams in 2023 draft

In the 2023 NFL Draft, the Los Angeles Rams made 14 selections but were those 14 picks the direction that you or I would have gone? As fans, we love to question our team’s decisions. Playing the role of armchair GM is just one of the natural ways we try to connect ourselves to the team.

If you could trade in the original pick for another selection, would you? These are alternative options for each pick. Now is your chance to replace Les Snead and play GM for the Rams.

Pick 2.36 - G Steve Avila

The Rams started their draft with an interior offensive lineman. Is that the direction you would have gone?

Poll Who would you have selected at 36? Derick Hall, EDGE, Auburn

Isaiah Foskey, EDGE, Notre Dame

Joe Tippman, C, Wisconsin

Julius Brents, CB, Kansas State

John Michael-Schmitz, C, Minnesota

Pick 3.70 - OLB Byron Young

Poll Who would you have selected at pick 70? Jalin Hyatt, WR, Tennessee

Cedric Tillman, WR, Tennessee

Josh Downs, WR, North Carolina

Tucker Kraft, TE, South Dakota State

YaYa Diaby, EDGE, Louisville

Pick 3.89 - DT Kobie Turner

Poll Who would you have selected at pick 89? Siaka Ika, iDL, Baylor

Nick Saldiveri, OG, Old Dominion

Kelee Ringo, CB, Georgia

Adetomiwa Adebawore, DL, Northwestern

Dawand Jones, OT, Ohio State

Pick 4.128 - QB Stetson Bennett

The Rams made Bennett their developmental QB to start day three, but is he who would you have chosen?

Poll Who would you have selected at pick 128? Charlie Jones, WR, Purdue

Jay Ward, S, LSU

Aidan O’Connell, QB, Purdue

Clayton Tune, QB, Houston

Israel Abanikanda, RB, Pittsburgh

Pick 5.161 - Nick Hampton, EDGE

Poll Who would you have selected at pick 161? Will Mallory, TE, Miami

Terell Smith, CB, Minnesota

Payne Durham, TE, Purdue

Jaren Hall, QB, BYU

Chris Smith II, S, Georgia

Pick 5.174 - Warren McClendon, OT, Georgia

Pick 5.175 - Davis Allen, TE, Clemson

Pick 5.177 - Puka Nacua, WR, BYU

Pick 6.182 - Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson, TCU

Pick 6.189 - Ochaun Mathis, EDGE, Nebraska

Poll Would you swap out any of the following for picks 174, 175, 177, 182, and 189? Luke Wypler, C, Ohio State

Trey Palmer, WR, Nebraska

Kayshon Boutte, WR, LSU

A.T. Perry, WR, Wake Forest

Pick 6.215 - Zach Evans, RB, Ole Miss

Pick 7.223 - Ethan Evans, P, Wingate

Poll Would you swap any of the following for picks 215 and 223? Zack Kuntz, TE, Old Dominion

Andrew Vorhees, G, USC

Nick Broeker, G, Ole Miss

Pick 7.234 - Jason Taylor II, S, Oklahoma State

Poll Who would you have selected at pick 234? Ryan Hayes, OT, Michigan

Cory Trice, CB, Purdue

Moro Ojomo, DE, Texas

Pick 7.259 - Desjuan Johnson, DL, Toledo

