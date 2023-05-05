 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Vote for the players who you would have picked for the Rams in 2023 draft

These are the players who Les Snead could have drafted instead of the ones he actually picked

By Steven Ridings
University of Tennessee vs University of Alabama Set Number: X164200 TK1

In the 2023 NFL Draft, the Los Angeles Rams made 14 selections but were those 14 picks the direction that you or I would have gone? As fans, we love to question our team’s decisions. Playing the role of armchair GM is just one of the natural ways we try to connect ourselves to the team.

If you could trade in the original pick for another selection, would you? These are alternative options for each pick. Now is your chance to replace Les Snead and play GM for the Rams.

Pick 2.36 - G Steve Avila

The Rams started their draft with an interior offensive lineman. Is that the direction you would have gone?

Still available…

Poll

Who would you have selected at 36?

view results
  • 10%
    Derick Hall, EDGE, Auburn
    (8 votes)
  • 5%
    Isaiah Foskey, EDGE, Notre Dame
    (4 votes)
  • 4%
    Joe Tippman, C, Wisconsin
    (3 votes)
  • 8%
    Julius Brents, CB, Kansas State
    (6 votes)
  • 4%
    John Michael-Schmitz, C, Minnesota
    (3 votes)
  • 67%
    Steve Avila, G, TCU (original pick)
    (50 votes)
74 votes total Vote Now

Pick 3.70 - OLB Byron Young

Still available…

Poll

Who would you have selected at pick 70?

view results
  • 27%
    Jalin Hyatt, WR, Tennessee
    (20 votes)
  • 6%
    Cedric Tillman, WR, Tennessee
    (5 votes)
  • 1%
    Josh Downs, WR, North Carolina
    (1 vote)
  • 2%
    Tucker Kraft, TE, South Dakota State
    (2 votes)
  • 2%
    YaYa Diaby, EDGE, Louisville
    (2 votes)
  • 58%
    Byron Young, EDGE, Tennessee (original pick)
    (42 votes)
72 votes total Vote Now

Pick 3.89 - DT Kobie Turner

Still available…

Poll

Who would you have selected at pick 89?

view results
  • 7%
    Siaka Ika, iDL, Baylor
    (6 votes)
  • 2%
    Nick Saldiveri, OG, Old Dominion
    (2 votes)
  • 38%
    Kelee Ringo, CB, Georgia
    (29 votes)
  • 18%
    Adetomiwa Adebawore, DL, Northwestern
    (14 votes)
  • 13%
    Dawand Jones, OT, Ohio State
    (10 votes)
  • 19%
    Kobie Turner, DL, Wake Forest (original pick)
    (15 votes)
76 votes total Vote Now

Pick 4.128 - QB Stetson Bennett

The Rams made Bennett their developmental QB to start day three, but is he who would you have chosen?

Still available…

Poll

Who would you have selected at pick 128?

view results
  • 15%
    Charlie Jones, WR, Purdue
    (10 votes)
  • 15%
    Jay Ward, S, LSU
    (10 votes)
  • 3%
    Aidan O’Connell, QB, Purdue
    (2 votes)
  • 10%
    Clayton Tune, QB, Houston
    (7 votes)
  • 21%
    Israel Abanikanda, RB, Pittsburgh
    (14 votes)
  • 32%
    Stetson Bennett, QB, Georgia (original pick)
    (21 votes)
64 votes total Vote Now

Pick 5.161 - Nick Hampton, EDGE

Still available…

Poll

Who would you have selected at pick 161?

view results
  • 10%
    Will Mallory, TE, Miami
    (6 votes)
  • 10%
    Terell Smith, CB, Minnesota
    (6 votes)
  • 10%
    Payne Durham, TE, Purdue
    (6 votes)
  • 3%
    Jaren Hall, QB, BYU
    (2 votes)
  • 1%
    Chris Smith II, S, Georgia
    (1 vote)
  • 63%
    Nick Hampton, EDGE, Appalachian State (original pick)
    (36 votes)
57 votes total Vote Now

Pick 5.174 - Warren McClendon, OT, Georgia

Pick 5.175 - Davis Allen, TE, Clemson

Pick 5.177 - Puka Nacua, WR, BYU

Pick 6.182 - Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson, TCU

Pick 6.189 - Ochaun Mathis, EDGE, Nebraska

Still available…

Poll

Would you swap out any of the following for picks 174, 175, 177, 182, and 189?

view results
  • 36%
    Luke Wypler, C, Ohio State
    (19 votes)
  • 13%
    Trey Palmer, WR, Nebraska
    (7 votes)
  • 21%
    Kayshon Boutte, WR, LSU
    (11 votes)
  • 15%
    A.T. Perry, WR, Wake Forest
    (8 votes)
  • 13%
    Deuce Vaughn, RB, Kansas State
    (7 votes)
52 votes total Vote Now

Pick 6.215 - Zach Evans, RB, Ole Miss

Pick 7.223 - Ethan Evans, P, Wingate

Still available…

Poll

Would you swap any of the following for picks 215 and 223?

view results
  • 25%
    Zack Kuntz, TE, Old Dominion
    (12 votes)
  • 58%
    Andrew Vorhees, G, USC
    (28 votes)
  • 4%
    Nick Broeker, G, Ole Miss
    (2 votes)
  • 12%
    Carrington Valentine, CB, Kentucky
    (6 votes)
48 votes total Vote Now

Pick 7.234 - Jason Taylor II, S, Oklahoma State

Still available…

Poll

Who would you have selected at pick 234?

view results
  • 2%
    Ryan Hayes, OT, Michigan
    (1 vote)
  • 35%
    Cory Trice, CB, Purdue
    (16 votes)
  • 6%
    Moro Ojomo, DE, Texas
    (3 votes)
  • 55%
    Jason Taylor II, S, Oklahoma State (original pick)
    (25 votes)
45 votes total Vote Now

Pick 7.259 - Desjuan Johnson, DL, Toledo

Still available…

Poll

Who would you have selected at pick 259?

view results
  • 9%
    Anthony Kendall, CB, Baldwin-Wallace
    (4 votes)
  • 14%
    Ivan Pace Jr, ILB, Cincinnati
    (6 votes)
  • 46%
    Andre Carter, EDGE, Army
    (19 votes)
  • 7%
    Jalen Moreno-Cropper, WR, Fresno State
    (3 votes)
  • 2%
    Trey Dean III, S, Florida
    (1 vote)
  • 19%
    Desjuan Johnson, DL, Toledo (original pick)
    (8 votes)
41 votes total Vote Now

