Vote for the players who you would have picked for the Rams in 2023 draft

In the 2023 NFL Draft, the Los Angeles Rams made 14 selections but were those 14 picks the direction that you or I would have gone? As fans, we love to question our team’s decisions. Playing the role of armchair GM is just one of the natural ways we try to connect ourselves to the team.
If you could trade in the original pick for another selection, would you? These are alternative options for each pick. Now is your chance to replace Les Snead and play GM for the Rams.
Pick 2.36 - G Steve Avila
The Rams started their draft with an interior offensive lineman. Is that the direction you would have gone?
Still available…
Poll
Who would you have selected at 36?
-
10%
Derick Hall, EDGE, Auburn
-
5%
Isaiah Foskey, EDGE, Notre Dame
-
4%
Joe Tippman, C, Wisconsin
-
8%
Julius Brents, CB, Kansas State
-
4%
John Michael-Schmitz, C, Minnesota
-
67%
Steve Avila, G, TCU (original pick)
Pick 3.70 - OLB Byron Young
Still available…
Poll
Who would you have selected at pick 70?
-
27%
Jalin Hyatt, WR, Tennessee
-
6%
Cedric Tillman, WR, Tennessee
-
1%
Josh Downs, WR, North Carolina
-
2%
Tucker Kraft, TE, South Dakota State
-
2%
YaYa Diaby, EDGE, Louisville
-
58%
Byron Young, EDGE, Tennessee (original pick)
Pick 3.89 - DT Kobie Turner
Still available…
Poll
Who would you have selected at pick 89?
-
7%
Siaka Ika, iDL, Baylor
-
2%
Nick Saldiveri, OG, Old Dominion
-
38%
Kelee Ringo, CB, Georgia
-
18%
Adetomiwa Adebawore, DL, Northwestern
-
13%
Dawand Jones, OT, Ohio State
-
19%
Kobie Turner, DL, Wake Forest (original pick)
Pick 4.128 - QB Stetson Bennett
The Rams made Bennett their developmental QB to start day three, but is he who would you have chosen?
Still available…
Poll
Who would you have selected at pick 128?
-
15%
Charlie Jones, WR, Purdue
-
15%
Jay Ward, S, LSU
-
3%
Aidan O’Connell, QB, Purdue
-
10%
Clayton Tune, QB, Houston
-
21%
Israel Abanikanda, RB, Pittsburgh
-
32%
Stetson Bennett, QB, Georgia (original pick)
Pick 5.161 - Nick Hampton, EDGE
Still available…
Poll
Who would you have selected at pick 161?
-
10%
Will Mallory, TE, Miami
-
10%
Terell Smith, CB, Minnesota
-
10%
Payne Durham, TE, Purdue
-
3%
Jaren Hall, QB, BYU
-
1%
Chris Smith II, S, Georgia
-
63%
Nick Hampton, EDGE, Appalachian State (original pick)
Pick 5.174 - Warren McClendon, OT, Georgia
Pick 5.175 - Davis Allen, TE, Clemson
Pick 5.177 - Puka Nacua, WR, BYU
Pick 6.182 - Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson, TCU
Pick 6.189 - Ochaun Mathis, EDGE, Nebraska
Still available…
Poll
Would you swap out any of the following for picks 174, 175, 177, 182, and 189?
-
36%
Luke Wypler, C, Ohio State
-
13%
Trey Palmer, WR, Nebraska
-
21%
Kayshon Boutte, WR, LSU
-
15%
A.T. Perry, WR, Wake Forest
-
13%
Deuce Vaughn, RB, Kansas State
Pick 6.215 - Zach Evans, RB, Ole Miss
Pick 7.223 - Ethan Evans, P, Wingate
Still available…
Poll
Would you swap any of the following for picks 215 and 223?
-
25%
Zack Kuntz, TE, Old Dominion
-
58%
Andrew Vorhees, G, USC
-
4%
Nick Broeker, G, Ole Miss
-
12%
Carrington Valentine, CB, Kentucky
Pick 7.234 - Jason Taylor II, S, Oklahoma State
Still available…
Poll
Who would you have selected at pick 234?
-
2%
Ryan Hayes, OT, Michigan
-
35%
Cory Trice, CB, Purdue
-
6%
Moro Ojomo, DE, Texas
-
55%
Jason Taylor II, S, Oklahoma State (original pick)
Pick 7.259 - Desjuan Johnson, DL, Toledo
Still available…
Poll
Who would you have selected at pick 259?
-
9%
Anthony Kendall, CB, Baldwin-Wallace
-
14%
Ivan Pace Jr, ILB, Cincinnati
-
46%
Andre Carter, EDGE, Army
-
7%
Jalen Moreno-Cropper, WR, Fresno State
-
2%
Trey Dean III, S, Florida
-
19%
Desjuan Johnson, DL, Toledo (original pick)
