Bryce Perkins invited to Giants camp

Bryce Perkins signed with the L.A. Rams as an undrafted free agent in 2020 and managed to last three seasons with the team, including two on the 53-man roster. Not a bad accomplishment for anyone, and a nice paycheck too, but Perkins was unable to land a free agent contract in 2023.

However, the New York Giants invited Perkins to their rookie minicamp and he will continue to pursue his NFL dreams, according to reports on Thursday.

Bryce Perkins will participate in Giants' rookie minicamp. https://t.co/qit9uFiGIL — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) May 5, 2023

Perkins made one start in 2022 and finished the season 19-of-34 for 161 yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions. He played extensively in the last three preseasons, often battling John Wolford to be the Rams’ number two quarterback behind Matthew Stafford. But the Rams eventually picked up Baker Mayfield in 2022 and then drafted Stetson Bennett to compete as the backup in 2023. Bennett will compete against free agent Brett Rypien and undrafted free agent Dresser Winn, as of now.

Perkins played college ball at Virginia and will hope to get an opportunity behind Daniel Jones and competing for head coach Brian Daboll. Not a bad second chance.