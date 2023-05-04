LaDainian Tomlinson Reacts to Tre’Vius Getting Drafted by Rams

In the sixth-round of the NFL Draft of the NFL Draft, the Los Angeles Rams selected TCU cornerback TreVius Hodges-Tomlinson. Tomlinson is considered a steal for the Rams in the sixth-round as many thought that he could be a day two or early day three selection.

Fans should be familiar with the Tomlinson last name. Tre’Vius is the nephew of Hall of Fame running back LaDainian Tomlinson. The Hall of Fame running back went on NFL Total Access to give his thoughts on his nephew being drafted. Here’s what he had to say,

“It was an amazing feeling because seeing all the work he’s put into getting to this moment, having this opportunity to realize his drams of being drafted — it’s an amazing feeling. I know he was very relived to get drafted and to go to such great organization and franchise like the Rams.”

Tomlinson of course made his career with the then San Diego Chargers who are now in Los Angeles and share SoFi Stadium with the Rams. Tre’Vius Hodges Tomlinson will be looking to make his career with the Rams and follow in his uncles footsteps. There will be plenty of opportunity for Hodges-Tomlinson in what is a very thin cornerback room on the Rams roster.