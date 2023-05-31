Raheem Morris helped save the life of a drowning child

The details are still coming in but it is being reported that Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris, assisted in helping to resuscitate a young boy at a Las Vegas pool.

Rams DC Raheem Morris helps save drowning child, credits AED training.



Incredible, life saving reaction by Morris. https://t.co/wJ1aP9um3C — Lindsey Thiry (@LindseyThiry) May 31, 2023

The child was reportedly pulled from the pool with little to no pulse and Morris, who credited his training with AED devices and CPR was able to assist a doctor on scene.

The defensive coordinator spoke with ESPN “I saw people calling 911 so my first question was, where is the AED?” Morris told ESPN on Wednesday, referring to an automatic external defibrillator, which Morris then ran to retrieve. “When I got back, we had a doctor on site that was able to start the compressions. I was able to hand the AED to him, get it open for him, put the pads on the child, and he ended up being OK.”

An amazing story of quick thinking in the moment by Raheem Morris & grateful to Reggie Scott for training our staff on CPR & AED.



Very possibly seeing the life-saving CPR Damar Hamlin received inspired our organization to get trained & saved another life. CPR & AEDs save lives https://t.co/e3aIa4xkXa — Kevin Demoff (@kdemoff) May 31, 2023

The child was reportedly discharged from the hospital relatively soon after the incident.

“I’m just thankful I knew what to do,” Raheem Morris said. “You just never know when you’re going to need that stuff.”

Good things do happen sometimes.