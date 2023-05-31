Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson cited as one of the top-20 most marketable rookies

The NFLPA released a ranking of the most-marketable drafted players in the 2023 rookie class and number one the list was not Bryce Young, the number one pick. It was actually Tank Dell, a third round receiver picked by the Houston Texans.

In fact, Young was only ranked 17th on the list and was in a tie...with L.A. Rams rookie Tre’vius Hodges-Tomlinson, the 182nd overall pick.

Here is the NFLPA’s explanation for marketability:

How Does The Zoomph Marketability Score Work? The overall Athlete Influencer Score is composed of five weighted metrics: frequency (maximum 15), reach (maximum 60), engagement (maximum 75), fan demographic (maximum 50) and fan attractiveness (maximum 50).

Frequency means their number of online posts, demographic is related to their number of Gen Z followers, reach is their total number of followers and likes on social media, attractiveness is not how hot their are but how closely related they are to brands in the betting or fashion or car industries, and engagement is engagement.

Hodges-Tomlinson, the nephew of LaDainian Tomlinson, has just 8,435 followers on Twitter right now. But he’s already got a name made for himself and seems to be leaning into it. He scored most highly on frequency and fan demographic.

Class of 2⃣0⃣2⃣3⃣! pic.twitter.com/2tU6pE6HIl — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) May 24, 2023

At TCU, he recorded five interceptions over the past two seasons and on the Rams, he will have an immediate opportunity to win an important role on defense.

He has 28.4k followers on Instagram and posts more frequently on that platform.

I’m sure few players in the NFL have more marketability than Jalen Ramsey, a corner who left L.A. this offseason. Now Hodges-Tomlinson has a chance to fill the void and in more ways than one.