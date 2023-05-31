Random Ramsdom: Is Stetson Bennett locked in as the QB2?

Rams QB Battle: Can ‘Excellent’ Brett Rypien Beat Out Stetson Bennett as Stafford Backup? (SportsIllustrated)

“The Los Angeles Rams entered the 2023 NFL Draft with Matthew Stafford as the lone quarterback on the roster, prompting the question of who would become Stafford’s backup.

Upon drafting former Georgia signal caller Stetson Bennett in the fourth round, the dilemma appeared solved - but as the Rams kick off OTAs, Bennett’s path to the backup job may not be straightforward.

A few days after the draft, Los Angeles signed former Denver Broncos quarterback Brett Rypien, who’s served as a backup for each of the past three years.

The 26-year-old Rypien (pronounced Rip-in), who starred at Boise State en route to winning Mountain West Conference Offensive Player of the Year in 2018, has appeared in eight professional games with three starts, holding a 2-1 record.

Rypien has completed 61.5 percent of his passes for 778 yards and four touchdowns across 130 attempts, but he’s also tossed eight interceptions.”

Rams Roster: Fast 40+ Rams roster roundup: WR Sam James (#29) (RamblinFan)

“With so many new faces joining the LA Rams roster simultaneously, it’s tough to avoid the Baskin Robbins effect. In essence, psychological studies have proven that when people are given a binary choice of getting something or not, they are quite happy to get something, anything. But with the more options people face, the happiness index erodes rapidly, as the choices are too many and that triggers far too much second guessing.

That is part of the challenge with singling out individual rookes on the LA Rams roster who did not hear their name called out during the 2023 NFL Draft. In a field of 25+ prospects, how can they distinguish themselves, stand out in training camp from the rest, at a time when the coaching staff is still learning their names and making introductions?

Through it all, we are left wondering who from among the up to 90 players who will compete for playing time in training camp will earn one of the coveted 53-man slots on the initial Rams roster. We have quite a few players to cover, so what should you know about rookie WR Sam James?”

Alaric Jackson prefers to play left tackle but is willing to play guard, too (RamsWire)

“The Los Angeles Rams are looking for improved health — and more consistency — from their offensive line unit entering the 2023 season. While the starting group is undetermined, Alaric Jackson shared that he’d prefer to play the left tackle position for the Rams.

“I love playing left side, honestly,” Jackson said, via The Athletic. “Tackle is my thing, for the most part. I understand that they paid Joe, so I get that whole part. But whatever I can do for the team, I’ll do for the team.”

Jackson joined the Rams before the 2021 season as an undrafted free agent out of Iowa. After seeing minimal playing time as an undrafted rookie, Jackson made six starts for the Rams in 2022 when Joseph Noteboom went down with a season-ending Achilles ailment.

Sadly, Jackson’s 2022 campaign would also be cut short due to blood clots. The positive news is that Jackson is cleared to play football this season and the third-year offensive lineman is seeking to carve out an expanded role in the trenches.”

Rams announced earlier this afternoon that they’ve signed former Bucs, Texans WR Tyler Johnson. He has appeared in 33 games since 2020 (when he was drafted by Tampa Bay in the fifth round) with six starts. — Jourdan Rodrigue (@JourdanRodrigue) May 30, 2023

4 things to know about Rams rookie RB Zach Evans (RamsWire)

“Though the Rams had Cam Akers and Kyren Williams already at running back, they didn’t stand pat in the draft and selected Zach Evans out of Ole Miss in the sixth round. They traded up 37 spots to take Evans at No. 215 overall, coveting the former Rebels running back.

He may not be a household name for Rams fans or a marquee prospect as a sixth-rounder, but Evans has a lot of potential in Los Angeles’ offense after a solid career at TCU and Ole Miss.

Here are four things to know about Evans.”

Since 2017 the #Rams have claimed:

CB Vincent Gray

IDL Larrell Murchison

QB Baker Mayfield

IDL TJ Carter

LB Jamir Jones

SAF Jake Gervase

OT Ryan Pope

CB Tyler Hall

LS Matt Orzech

DE John Daka

CB Darious Williams

RB Larry Rose III

QB Brandon Allen

C Aaron Neary

C JJ Dielman

DT… — JAKE ELLENBOGEN (@JKBOGEN) May 23, 2023

Rams Could Be in For Rough Beginning to 2023 Season (SportsIllustrated)

“The Los Angeles Rams are looking to rebound from an ugly 5-12 campaign a season ago, and they’ll be tested out of the gate immediately in 2023. And with a young-new look roster, could get tough before they get better.

Head coach Sean McVay, defensive tackle Aaron Donald and quarterback Matthew Stafford are each set to return after retirement rumors for all three surrounded the offseason. While Cooper Kupp also returns on the outside as one of the league’s best wideouts.

However, gone will be Jalen Ramsey, Bobby Wagner, Leonard Floyd, Greg Gaines, Nick Scott, A’Shawn Robinson, Allen Robinson, Travin Howard, Coleman Shelton, Taylor Rapp, David Edwards, and Matt Gay, among others.

And those impact veterans are now set to be replaced by youth and inexperience via the draft and undrafted free agency, thanks in large part to the Rams’ salary cap issues.

As a result, when the season kicks off, Los Angeles will have a September/first day of October slate in which it feels entirely possible that it could start 0-4.”