Rams sign former Bucs receiver Tyler Johnson

The Los Angeles Rams signed former Buccaneers wide receiver Tyler Johnson on Tuesday, adding depth to a group that lacks experience and proven ability as Sean McVay searches for options after Cooper Kupp. Johnson now gives L.A. another player who might be able to complement Kupp, Van Jefferson, and Tutu Atwell among Matthew Stafford’s arsenal in 2023, should he actually make the final roster.

Whether Johnson, a Super Bowl winner in 2020 with Tom Brady, can actually make it that far remains to be seen. But the door is wide open for the opportunity.

Johnson, who was a fifth round selection back in 2020 by Tampa Bay, has racked up a total of 48 receptions for 528 yards and two touchdowns over the span of his three year NFL career. Most recently, Johnson suited up for the Houston Texans in the 2022 season before being released after just two games played for the team.

Following his release, Johnson signed back with the Bucs, joining their practice squad for the remainder of the season. After the season, the Raiders signed Johnson to a future-reserve contract before releasing him just 15 days ago.

With the state of the Rams receiving room, there is a real possibility that Tyler Johnson will make the final 53-man roster, so this could be a big breakthrough for the young receiver out of the University of Minnesota. The move is very low risk for L.A., so the move makes sense for a team looking to add more depth as we head into training camp.