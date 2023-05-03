Rams sign third QB to roster, adding depth behind Matthew Stafford, Stetson Bennett

The Rams entered the 2023 draft as the only team that had only one quarterback on the roster, then drafted Georgia’s Stetson Bennett in the fourth round as a player who could compete to backup Matthew Stafford next season. But compete against whom? As of this week, the two Georgia products (and undrafted free agent Dresser Winn) were the only quarterbacks on the roster, but that has changed as of Wednesday with L.A.’s first notable outside free agent signing of the entire offseason:

The Rams are signing former Denver Broncos quarterback Brett Rypien to a one-year deal, according to Mike Klis of 9Sports in Denver.

Rypien, the nephew of Super Bowl-winning quarterback Mark Rypien, played college football at Boise State and has spent the last four years on the Broncos. He signed with Denver after going undrafted in 2019 and spent the majority of that year on the practice squad. He was again waived after training camp in 2020, but made it to the roster early in the year and made his debut in September. Over the last three seasons, Rypien has made three starts for the Broncos, going 2-1 as a starter, but throwing eight interceptions against four touchdowns.

He went 4-of-8 with an interception in an appearance against the Rams in a 51-14 Christmas Day blowout. In fact, Rypien threw an interception in all four appearances in 2022.

Uncle Mark Rypien started for Washington during the 1991 playoffs, helping them beat the Buffalo Bills 37-24 to win the Super Bowl that year and winning Super Bowl MVP. Rypien finished fourth in MVP voting as a 14-2 starter in 1991, but would soon fade out of the public face of the league in the next couple of years because of poor play.

That’s so far the most notable fact about Brett Rypien, but he will get his chance to keep his own surprising career alive with an opportunity to win over Sean McVay this summer.