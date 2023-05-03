Random Ramsdom: Which Rams starters could lose snaps to rookies?

5 Rams players who could lose playing time to incoming rookies in 2023 (RamsWire)

“The Los Angeles Rams made 14 selections during the 2023 NFL draft, putting them just one away from tying the NFL record of 15 selections in the common-draft era. The Rams have also added 24 undrafted rookies, meaning that plenty of first-year players will get opportunities to contribute in the upcoming season.

At the same time, the players that were on the roster before the draft will now have more competition. Following a season in 2022 where the Rams finished with a 5-12 record, nothing is set in stone for this team during the 2023 season.

With an influx of rookies now joining the franchise, here are five players that could lose playing time to rookies in 2023.”

“The Los Angeles Rams selected TCU cornerback Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson with the No.182 overall pick in the sixth round of the 2023 NFL draft.

Hodges-Tomlinson slender 5-foot-8 and 178-pound frame, is likely why he lasted until the No.182 overall pick.

However, the Rams may have found a day-three gem as Hodges-Tomlinson hopes to become one of their best draft picks ever.

“I’m gonna make sure that this pick right here is gonna be one of the greatest picks they ever had,” Robinson said. “I’m gonna continue to show others why they shouldn’t have passed up on me.”

“The Los Angeles Rams picked up a handful of playmakers in the 2023 NFL Draft — take a look at their college highlights.”

“The NFL draft gives teams a chance to add young talent to their rosters each year. It also gives young men a chance to make their dreams of playing professional football come true. It’s why the draft is so emotional and exciting for the 250-plus players who get selected, whether it’s in the first round or the seventh.

Each year, the Rams share videos of Les Snead and Sean McVay calling prospects to let them know they’ve been drafted. There are always a lot of tears, cheering and celebrating, with this year’s videos being no different.

Check out clips of the phone calls to the Rams’ latest batch of rookies, including Steve Avila, Byron Young, Kobie Turner, Puka Nacua and Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson.”

As SDSU just announced, Braxton Burmeister is heading to the Rams as a UDFA.

Per a league source, he worked out as a receiver this spring and it’s my current understanding that he’s coming in as a WR. — Jourdan Rodrigue (@JourdanRodrigue) May 2, 2023

“If you wanted to get a complete list of who is on the LA Rams roster right now, good luck. From a team that started with 44 players under contract to a team that drafted 14 rookies in the 2023 NFL Draft to a team that then announced 24 undrafted collegiate free agents, the Rams roster, mathematically speaking, ought to be somewhere at or around 82 players (44+14+24=82), right?

But good luck finding that list of players, because they aren’t there. For starters, the LA Rams have now signed 26 players to their roster after the draft. That’s because the Rams’ front office had a target of 32 players to add after the draft. So yes, they are still working hard to finalize their 90-man roster.

The Rams did draft 14 rookies during the draft. While we are still working on compiling and lining up each draft selection, you can check out our LA Rams Draft section for articles detailing each of the 14 selections made by the LA Rams throughout the 2023 NFL Draft.

And the official LA Rams website lists 49 veterans under contract. But that is wrong. The NFLPA salary cap report cited the Rams with 44 players. And before the draft, Both Spotrac and Over The Cap agreed that the Rams roster stood at 44 players. So let’s start there with reconciliation:”

“Bennett won’t get a chance to start right away, but Sean McVay likes the skill set he brings to the Rams’ quarterback room. After the draft, McVay discussed what stands out about Bennett’s game, highlighting his natural throwing ability, his underrated athleticism and the edge he brings to the field.

“I think his journey, people take for granted that this guy is just a really good football player. Because of the background and the way that he became the starter at Georgia is a little bit unconventional and it wasn’t the five-star route, but I think it minimized the athleticism, the ability to create off-schedule,” McVay said. “He’s a natural thrower of the football. He can play with great anticipation, throws the ball with accuracy, plays within the timing. I think Coach (Todd) Monken, who’s now with the Ravens, they did a great job where it’s an easier eval because you can see a lot of the concepts that maybe you would ask him to execute. And he’s around great players, but he elevated those guys. He sees the field well. You can see he’s processing things quickly and he’s a lot better athlete than people give him credit for. And I think there’s an edge to him that’s a positive. You want some competitors that have some stuff to them, that things don’t always go well, they’re unfazed and they can kind of move on and be able to reset themselves. And credit to Les and really Zac Robinson and Mike LaFleur and really his scouting staff where they had identified Stetson early in the process.”