Pessimist’s Perspective: Should there be optimism for the Rams this season?

In HBO’s True Detective, Matthew McConaughey’s Rust Cohle says “I consider myself a realist, alright. But in philosophical terms I’m what’s called a pessimist.”

There’s been some talk about the Los Angeles Rams being overlooked. I myself have written and leaned towards more favorable takes and it makes sense to do so. Why can’t the Rams make a postseason run?

Sean McVay is a genius. The Rams have a top Quarterback in the NFC and the conference is weaker than the AFC. LA has perhaps the best wide receiver in their conference, maybe even the league. They still have the best player in the NFL on defense. The Rams are refreshed and rejuvenated after a short season. They are ready to go.

Right?

Do you think the Rams are going to win 10+ games this year? Look at their schedule. Show me the path.

The Rams' schedule is full of fun matchups, which makes for some interesting storylines https://t.co/gcMbwM6oQl — Cameron DaSilva (@camdasilva) May 17, 2023

LA could again be swept by the San Francisco 49ers, unless you believe the hire of Mike LaFleur unlocks what McVay needs to change that pattern. The Seattle Seahawks swept LA last year and have gotten better. The Arizona Cardinals may be one of the worst teams in the NFL. Rams should at least win two games there. Should.

Add in the Rams taking on the AFC North, they could easily lose three out of four there, maybe split. Keep an eye out for the Allen Robinson revenge game when the Rams take on the Pittsburgh Steelers. Same thing for the when they take on the Baltimore Ravens, the Odell Beckam Jr. revenge game. I have no idea what the Cleveland Browns are going to look like.

Los Angeles takes on the NFC East and could be lucky to split. The Rams lost to Cooper Rush and the Dallas Cowboys last year. The Philadelphia Eagles are the defending NFC champs. The New York Giants are ascending, although I think we’re all curious to see if Daniel Jones can stack back to back competent seasons. The Washington Commanders should be beatable. Should.

The New Orleans Saints beat the Rams with Andy Dalton last year. The Green Bay Packers may seem winnable on paper, unless Jordan Love picks up where Bret Favre and Aaron Rogers left off. Not to mention the Rams tried to move that game so they wouldn’t have to play in the cold. The Indianapolis Colts? Anthony Richardson will be fun to watch but Sean McVay and Co. should be able to win that one. Should.

Admittedly, It’s early in the offseason and a lot can change. Maybe LA doesn’t even need 10 wins to make the playoffs. There are reasons to pick the Rams as a playoff team (I mentioned some in this article), but assuming that LA will be just fine, I am not so sure. A lot went wrong last year, and a lot could go wrong again. I think in the past it was easier to look at the Rams optimistically, but this year they should be looked at realistically. If you are find yourself looking at them pessimistically you are not alone.

We’ll see how that lens changes as the season gets closer.