Random Ramsdom: Ex-Rams WR likens his current team to his former squad

Ex Rams WR Robert Woods Likens Texans To Former Team (SportsIllustrated)

“Former Los Angeles Rams receiver Robert Woods, who is now with the Houston Texans, may have been feeling nostalgic recently.

Woods spoke to media following the Texans’ OTA session on Friday and gave some love to both his former and current teams. He likened the Texans to how the Rams were when he arrived in 2017, the first year of the Sean McVay era.

“I think a lot of hungry players, hungry coaches,” Woods said. “I feel like this is a similar situation to when I came to L.A. with a young McVay. Some people say it was a rebuild. I feel like it was just a team buying into the culture, believing in the coach, believing in the system, and I think Coach [DeMeco] Ryans has that here. Got a lot of young players buying into this offense, into this defense, into this culture, and we can change this environment.”

4 things to know about Rams rookie OLB Ochaun Mathis (RamsWire)

“Needing pass-rush help, the Los Angeles Rams selected two outside linebackers in the first five rounds by drafting Byron Young and Nick Hampton. But they couldn’t pass up the opportunity to take a third in the sixth round when Ochaun Mathis was on the board at No. 189 overall.

The Rams took the Nebraska edge rusher, adding him to a young and inexperienced group of outside linebackers on the roster. As a sixth-round pick, he’ll need to earn his roster spot, but Mathis is a promising prospect.

Here are four things to know about the former Horned Frog and Cornhusker.”

Rams QB Matthew Stafford Praises ‘Typical Nasty Offensive Lineman’ Alaric Jackson (SportsIllustrated)

“As the 2023 season approaches, the Los Angeles Rams anticipate a healthy dose of competition along the offensive line. With OTAs underway, quarterback Matthew Stafford admired the competitiveness displayed by offensive lineman Alaric Jackson.

“Yeah, I think he’s a competitive guy. I think it comes out in his attitude, probably when you guys talk to him, but also when he plays. Typical nasty offensive lineman, and it’s fun to be around,” Stafford said. “He’s definitely a competitive guy that wants to get out there and play physical.”

During the 2022 season, Joseph Noteboom, who had recently signed a multi-year extension with the Rams, suffered a devastating injury in Week 6, prematurely ending his season. Stepping up in Noteboom’s absence, Jackson made six consecutive offensive-line starts, displaying versatility by playing guard and tackle positions.”

Sean McVay ranked as 7th-best coach in NFL entering 2023 season (RamsWire)

“The six coaches that were ranked ahead of McVay were Andy Reid, Bill Belichick, Mike Tomlin, Sean Payton, Nick Sirianni, and Kyle Shanahan. Sirianni and Shanahan are the only coaches in the top seven that have yet to win a Super Bowl.

The 2022 campaign didn’t go as planned for the Rams following a Super Bowl victory in 2021, concluding the year with a 5-12 record. It was the first time a Rams team led by McVay finished with fewer than nine wins.

Since McVay was hired by the Rams in 2017, the franchise has achieved quite a bit in a short period. The Rams went from being a team that was constantly making early first-round selections to a team that was in the mix for a Lombardi trophy.”

How much will the LA Rams miss PR/KR Brandon Powell’s production? (RamblinFan)

“Most LA Rams fans know full well about the fact that the team did next to nothing to retain veteran players whose contracts had expired with the team. Whether that player competed on offense, defense, or special teams, the Rams front office gave almost everyone the NFL equivalent of ‘don’t let the door hit you on the way out.’ It was an unceremonious purge, erasing veterans from the team.

Even when contracts were not scheduled to expire, the Rams front office made the decision to release the player outright or trade the player to another NFL team. Veteran outside linebacker Leonard Floyd and inside linebacker Bobby Wagner were released by the team. Veteran defensive back Jalen Ramsey and wide receiver Allen Robinson were traded by the team.

One player, a personal favorite contributor, is KR/PR Brandon Powell. Powell is a veteran whose contact expired with the LA Rams, and has since signed to play for the Minnesota Vikings. He reunites with former Rams OC and now Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell.”