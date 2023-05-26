 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The Arizona Cardinals released DeAndre Hopkins

Not traded. Released.

What could be one of the worst teams in football this coming year probably just got worse. On Friday afternoon the Arizona Cardinals kept the NFL news cycle ever relevant and cut DeAndre Hopkins.

He needs no introductions and is a household name, but we’ll give you some facts anyways. Over his career he’s amassed over 800 catches to go with over 11,000 yards. 71 touchdowns pairs nicely with those numbers. He’s been a top receiver in the league and he might honestly still be a top 10 wideout when healthy and with (or even without) steady quarterback play.

We’ll see as he 30 years old and not getting younger.

Now he’s free to go anywhere he wants and let the speculation begin. Let Mr. Hopkins sit back, take his time and find the best fit for him. His signing, just like his release, should have plenty of implications throughout the league.

That’s some information to think about.

Here’s more.

