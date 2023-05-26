The Arizona Cardinals released DeAndre Hopkins

What could be one of the worst teams in football this coming year probably just got worse. On Friday afternoon the Arizona Cardinals kept the NFL news cycle ever relevant and cut DeAndre Hopkins.

He needs no introductions and is a household name, but we’ll give you some facts anyways. Over his career he’s amassed over 800 catches to go with over 11,000 yards. 71 touchdowns pairs nicely with those numbers. He’s been a top receiver in the league and he might honestly still be a top 10 wideout when healthy and with (or even without) steady quarterback play.

One former Cardinal addresses another: https://t.co/GN52BQuz0v — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 26, 2023

More about the release of DeAndre Hopkins, who will count $22.6 million against the Cardinals’ cap this season but be off their books for the 2024 season, via ESPN’s @joshweinfuss:https://t.co/yGpaleGU11 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 26, 2023

Now he’s free to go anywhere he wants and let the speculation begin. Let Mr. Hopkins sit back, take his time and find the best fit for him. His signing, just like his release, should have plenty of implications throughout the league.

On a recent appearance on the “I Am Athlete” podcast, free-agent WR DeAndre Hopkins listed the five QBs he’d most like to catch passes from: the Bills’ Josh Allen, the Eagles’ Jalen Hurts, the Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes, the Ravens’ Lamar Jackson and the Chargers’ Justin Herbert. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 26, 2023

