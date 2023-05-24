Rams owner Stan Kroenke is dominating professional sports

Stan Kroenke is on quite the winning streak across a wide range of professional sports of late.

His triumphant return of the Rams to Los Angeles was capped off by the team’s historic win in Super Bowl LVI on their home turf in SoFi Stadium. Kroenke took a massive risk by hiring the youngest head coach in NFL history after more than a decade of losing, and Sean McVay transformed the franchise and led them to two championship appearances in his first five seasons. The billionaire’s deep pockets allowed the Rams to prioritize cash spending over the salary cap—including dumping QB Jared Goff’s recent contract extension to trade for Matthew Stafford—and go all in to bring the 2021 Lombardi Trophy back to Los Angeles.

Kroenke followed his Super Bowl victory a year later with a championship in the National Hockley League: the Colorado Avalanche defeated the Tampa Bay Lightning in the Stanley Cup Finals. The owner’s other Colorado team, the Mammoths of the National Lacrosse League, also brought home a league title in June 2022.

Kroenke Sports & Entertainment has also succeeded in Esports, with the Los Angeles Guerrillas winning the Call of Duty League Major II in the spring of 2022. The Guerrillas set a Call of Duty League record by winning nine straight “search and destroy” matches en route to the title.

Stan Kroenke is the 13th richest owner in sports with a net worth of $12.9B.



Over the last year, his teams can't stop winning:



- LA Rams, Super Bowl LVI

- Colorado Avalanche, 2022 Stanley Cup

- Denver Nuggets, 2023 NBA Western Conf. Champs

- Arsenal, 2nd in the Premier League pic.twitter.com/Am0nQpDCwQ — Morning Brew ☕️ (@MorningBrew) May 24, 2023

Stan Kroenke has also found achievement in sports across the pond, although the Arsenal FC fell just short with an impressive runner-up campaign in the Premier League this season. Similar to McVay, Mikel Arteta is an impressive young coach that has led quite a turnaround for the club. The Kroenke’s connected McVay and Arterta in hopes that the Rams coach could lend some insight into rebounding after just missing the chance at a championship.

But the winning doesn’t stop there, at least for now.

The Denver Nuggets and Nicola Jokic swept LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers in the Western Conference Finals and are set to take on either the Boston Celtics or the Miami Heat next week in the NBA Finals. Jokic has been impressive as a two-time league MVP, and other stars like Jamal Murray and Michael Porter, Jr. have emerged at key moments.

While Kroenke’s trophy case is surely starting to run out of room, perhaps the Nuggets can earn some more hardware for the billionaire owner to close out their season.