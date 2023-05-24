Random Ramsdom: Will there be a significant difference in Rams o-line this season?

Has the LA Rams offense gotten any tougher in the trenches? (RamblinFan)

“The LA Rams do not rush offensive-skill players along to play. That is even more true when those young players are trying to win playing time on the offensive line. But the LA Rams may not have a choice this year, as rookies will eventually make up 50 percent of this team’s training camp roster. The trouble. What about the trenches? The bottom line is have the LA Rams gotten any tougher in the trenches after the 2023 NFL Draft?

If you want the honest answer? It will all depend on who the LA Rams choose to start in 2023. That may not be what anyone wants to hear right now, but it’s the harsh truth.

We know that the team signed two offensive centers after the draft with the addition of Wake Forest’s Sean Maginn and Youngstown State’s Mike McAllister. They are joined by Baylor offensive lineman Grant Miller. During the draft, the Rams selected TCU interior offensive lineman Steve Avila, and Georgia offensive tackle Warren McClendon Jr.

While new to the NFL and still raw and inexperienced, the five rookie additions to the Rams roster have a snarl to them. That’s exactly what the Rams need in the trenches, particularly on the offensive line as the Rams struggled to pave the way for their running backs as well as hold a quality pass pocket for veteran quarterback Matthew Stafford.”

‘It’s Surreal’: Rams Rookies Adjusting To NFL Life As OTAs Begin (SportsIllustrated)

“Monday marked a key part of the NFL offseason as teams across the league kicked off their OTAs. It’s a big time for the veterans, but even more so for rookies beginning their fledgling careers.

The newcomers have already gone through rookie minicamp, but OTAs give them their first chance to practice alongside the returning players. It’s a time that’s both exciting and daunting. As Los Angeles Rams rookie offensive lineman Steve Avila pointed out, learning from the veterans is a big part of adjusting to life in the NFL.

“It’s surreal, you’re playing with grown men now,” Avila said on Tuesday. “As for college, you’re playing with people that are almost four years older than you. But with that, it also comes with a lot of wisdom from a lot of the older guys. So, I feel like that’s where a lot of the transition comes from being a college player to an NFL player.”

Rams should consider signing K Brandon McManus following release from Broncos (RamsWire)

“With NFL teams beginning OTAs, there are going to be surprising releases and signings at various positions. Following the unexpected release of Brandon McManus by the Denver Broncos, the Los Angeles Rams should consider targeting the veteran kicker.

The Rams were lucky enough to have Matt Gay on their roster in the last three seasons, giving them stability at the kicker spot. In his three seasons with the Rams, Gay converted 74 of his 80 field-goal attempts, including 12 of his 15 attempts from 50-plus yards out.

But with Gay joining the Indianapolis Colts via free agency this offseason, the Rams need a new kicker. Instead of adding a veteran, the Rams have elected — up to this point — to take a youthful approach to the kicker position.

Rams’ Cobie Durant Poised to ‘Breakout’ After Jalen Ramsey Trade?

“The Los Angeles Rams have begun OTAs this week without several familiar faces from year’s past, especially on the defensive side of the ball.

Gone are the likes of linebacker Bobby Wagner, cornerback Jalen Ramsey, edge defender Leonard Floyd and safety Taylor Rapp, among others ...which opens the door for a bevy of young talent to slide into bigger roles.

Among those eyeing more playing time this coming season is second-year cornerback Cobie Durant, who was voted by his teammates as the Rams’ Rookie of the Year in 2022.

Across 13 games, Durant recorded 22 tackles, five passes defended and three interceptions, which he returned for a league-high 151 yards while also logging a pick-six.

Perhaps best of all, the 25-year-old Durant earned the respect of his peers - and others are taking note, as Pro Football Focus named the 2022 fourth-round pick as Los Angeles’ biggest “breakout candidate” for this coming season.”

Ranking every starting QB the Rams will (likely) face in 2023 from best to worst (RamsWire)

“The Los Angeles Rams won’t have an easy road to the playoffs in 2023. They have one of the toughest schedules in the league, and that doesn’t even take into account their brutal travel requirements and the fact that they’ll face four teams coming off a bye week – tied for the most in the league.

The number of above-average quarterbacks they’ll face in 2023 doesn’t make things any easier. While we don’t know for certain which quarterback will start in each game, we can predict which ones the Rams will face this season.

And so we ranked each of the quarterbacks Los Angeles will probably face in 2023, from best to worst.”