Random Ramsdom: ESPN model says Rams have over 50% chance at top 10 pick

ESPN ranks Rams 23rd in FPI rankings, gives them 5th-best odds to land No. 1 pick (ramswire)

“Finding someone who’s high on the Rams in 2023 can be difficult right now. There isn’t a lot of confidence in this team at the moment, with many picking the Rams to once again finish below .500.

Even from an analytics and predictive model standpoint, the Rams don’t look great on paper this year. ESPN released its preseason Football Power Index (FPI) rankings, and the Rams were once again low on the list.

Here’s an explanation of what the FPI is based on, from ESPN:

For the uninitiated, the Football Power Index — commonly referred to as the FPI — is our rating and projection model for NFL teams. In the preseason, the model’s predictive ratings are based substantially on win totals from Caesars Sportsbook and strength of schedule, along with factors such as past team performance and returning starters. We use team ratings to simulate the season thousands of times, creating our projections, which update every day during the season. Game predictions are also informed by factors such as travel, rest differential and changes at starting quarterback.

The Rams came in at No. 23 with a rating of -2.4, which is just lower than the Commanders and Saints, both of which the Rams will face in 2023. The Rams only have a 0.5% chance of winning the Super Bowl, according to FPI, and a 24.8% chance to make the playoffs.

They do have decent odds to secure the No. 1 pick, though. According to ESPN’s model, the Rams have a 5% chance to secure the top pick in the draft, which doesn’t seem great but is the fifth-best of any team in the NFL. Their 52% chance at a top-10 pick is also the fifth-best in the NFL.”

Erin Foster Praises Los Angeles Rams for ‘Highlighting Cool Women’ at Team’s Draft House (Exclusive) (people.com)

“I really think football has deserved for a team to be really progressive and forward-thinking and inclusive of women,” says Foster. “There are so many women working at the Rams and it’s really cool to have a football team bringing people together to celebrate women.”

Foster says that football “is an old boys’ club” for the most part, but she’s excited about the direction “the culture” of the sport is headed in as women become more prominent around the league.

Among those women is Lexi Vonderlieth, the Rams’ Vice President of Marketing, who has been a close friend of Foster’s since the two were teens. “My high school best friend works for the Rams, which is why I’m here. They do such a great job of hiring and highlighting cool women, which is what the NFL should be,” says Foster.

As the VP for Rams marketing, Vonderlieth drives overall strategy and executes the development of exclusive partnerships for the NFL team, which provides support for partners at SoFi Stadium.

Webb, SoFi CMO, says her team is “on a mission to help people achieve financial independence to realize their ambitions” and partnering with the Rams has given SoFi “a chance to celebrate the success of women entrepreneurs and creators.”

JALEN RAMSEY UNLOADING $14 MIL L.A. MANSION...After Trade To Dolphins (tmz.com)

“Jalen Ramsey is saying goodbye to both L.A.’s football team this year AND the insane mansion he called home in the city ... TMZ Sports has learned he’s put his pad up for sale following his trade to the Dolphins.

The former Rams cornerback — with the help of Compass agent Lee Mintz — just listed the property on Monday for $13,995,000 ... and while it’s a hefty price tag, it ain’t hard to see that it’s definitely worth it.

The home, located in the swanky Hidden Hills, has seven bedrooms, eight and a half bathrooms ... and comes with its own basketball court and sauna.

It’s also got a theatre room, a wine room, and an insane fitness room.”

Rams-Saints in Week 16 among TNF games that could be flexed under new rule (ramswire)

“The Los Angeles Rams were only selected to play in prime time twice in 2023, a major change from the last few seasons when they were given five prime-time contests. And now after a new rule was approved on Monday, they could be in danger of losing one of those games.

The NFL passed a rule allowing late-season Thursday night games to be flexed. Only games in Weeks 13-17 are eligible to be flexed, and only two per season can be moved, but Rams-Saints in Week 16 falls under that timeline.

As a result, their game could be switched out of Thursday night and moved to a Sunday afternoon slot if both teams are out of playoff contention and there’s a better option that week.

Here are the TNF games on the schedule that could be subject to change:



Week 13- Seattle at Dallas

Week 14 - New England at Pittsburgh

Week 15 - LA Chargers at Las Vegas

Week 16 - New Orleans at LA Rams

Week 17 - NY Jets at Cleveland @gmfb @nflnetwork — Peter Schrager (@PSchrags) May 22, 2023

If the NFL does want to flex Rams-Saints out of Thursday night in Week 16, it will need to be with 28 days notice. So essentially, the league would have to make that decision a month ahead of time with kickoff set for Dec. 21.”

‘Most Improved’: Rams Legend Makes Bold Prediction About LA Offense? (fannation/ramsdigest)

“It goes without saying that the Los Angeles Rams took a huge step back last season after winning the franchise’s second Super Bowl. The 5-12 season was marked by injuries, especially on the offensive side of the ball, as key contributors like quarterback Matthew Stafford and wide receiver Cooper Kupp missed time.

Yet, despite the Rams’ offense looking like a shell of their former self in 2022, Mike Martz doesn’t think that will be the case this coming fall. Martz, the former head coach and offensive coordinator for the then-St. Louis Rams is now an analyst for The 33rd Team.

In the wake of OTAs starting for most teams around the league this week, Martz put on his analysis hat and listed five teams he believes will feature the “most improved offenses” this coming season, with the Rams being included.

“If they stay healthy, repair that offensive line a bit, continue to run the ball effectively and keep the pressure off that passing game, they’ll make a move offensively,” writes Martz.

“I think they’ll be in the upper half of the teams in the league. And that’s a big jump from where they were this past season.”

