Former Rams edge rusher waived by Seahawks

The Los Angeles Rams have taken their fair share of day three edge rushers in the last few years, including Daniel Hardy in 2022 and then Nick Hampton and Ochaun Mathis in 2023. Will they look to bring back 2021 seventh round pick Chris Garrett now that he’s available again?

The 252nd overall pick out of Concordia-St. Paul in 2021, Garrett was waived after a short stint on the roster of the Seattle Seahawks. He had spent most of 2022 on the practice squad of the Minnesota Vikings and was added to Seattle’s practice squad in January prior to signing a reserve/future contract.

He’s now back on waivers after being cut to make room for undrafted nose tackle LaTrell Bumphus.

The Seahawks announced a roster move ahead of today’s OTA practice. They signed NT LaTrell Bumphus and waived OLB Chris Garrett to make room on their 90-man roster. Bumphus (6-3, 280) is a UDFA from Tennessee. — Brady Henderson (@BradyHenderson) May 22, 2023

Garrett got to spend his entire rookie season on L.A.’s roster and is technically a Super Bowl winner. He played in four defensive snaps and six special teams snaps in 2021, but was cut prior to the 2022 season and then picked up by Minnesota, where he had a familiarity with Kevin O’Connell.

Garrett spent 2022 on the Vikings practice squad and was looking to catch on with the Seahawks but will now be looking for his fourth team in the last nine months.

At 6’4, 245 lbs and with insane production at the D-II level, Garrett has some impressive athleticism skills and college stats to warrant being on a practice squad. He just hasn’t impressed NFL coaches enough to get his shot on Sundays. With the Rams looking for help all of the defense and on the edges, a reunion may not be totally out of the question.