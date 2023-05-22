The 2024 NFL Free Agency is not until March 13th, but the Los Angeles Rams front office will need to consider if any players on their current contract are worth extending beyond this season. The Rams typically extend their players during or at the end of the preseason. But who should they have their eye on?

The Rams have 21 players set to hit free agency next year. 10 of those players are unrestricted free agents or have voided years left on their contract. The Rams marquee free agents are running back Cam Akers, wide receiver Van Jefferson, and safety Jordan Fuller. Which player would you keep on the roster beyond 2023?

*Tyler Higbee was not considered because of his age.

Cam Akers’s contract presents a unique opportunity because he will be a Restricted Free Agent at the end of the season. Rather than contemplating whether to offer an extension or use the franchise tag, LA will have the ability to use a tender offer on the young running back. The tender gives Los Angeles financial benefit, limiting their 2024 expenses compared to the market value of other unrestricted free agent running backs. The Rams have not extended a running back since they did so with Todd Gurley prior to the 2018 season.

Van Jefferson will be an unrestricted free agent at season’s end. However, the Rams do not have any significant options beyond Cooper Kupp. It may be beneficial for the two sides to figure out an arrangement by the end of the preseason. Jefferson will be 28 years old by the start of next year. Is that too old?

Jordan Fuller is the other prominent name for LA. Since his arrival in 2020, Fuller has been a starter on the defense. But an injury in 2022 sidelined him for 13+ games. Los Angeles has not been known to hand out contracts to their safeties, but Fuller’s experience could be a saving grace for a defense that desperately needs leadership outside of Aaron Donald.

With $53.6 million in cap space next offseason, the Rams could lock up an internal option or two long-term.