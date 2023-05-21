Random Ramsdom: What numbers will the newest UDFAs be wearing?

Here are the jersey numbers for the Rams’ 2023 undrafted rookies (RamsWire)

“After selecting 14 players in the draft, the Los Angeles Rams signed 26 undrafted rookies. They’ve since shuffled the roster and moved on from a few of their undrafted free agents, but they currently have 23 listed on the roster with jersey numbers for each one.

Here are the current numbers for their undrafted rookies, in ascending numerical order. These are obviously subject to change but they’re likely to remain the same until at least training camp.”

Rams Trade For Jets WR Corey Davis?

“Sometimes all that is needed for a player who has struggled early in his career to turn it around is a change of scenery. Whether that comes via trade or free agency, a fresh start with a new team could be what helps them turn it around.

One such player that could use a fresh start is receiver Corey Davis of the New York Jets, which is where the Los Angeles Rams could come into play.

While the Jets have come out and said they have no intention of trading Davis, that does not mean a trade won’t happen ever. If they do move the veteran receiver, Bleacher Report listed the Rams as one of two potential suitors along with the Atlanta Falcons.”

Watch highlights of Jason Taylor II, the Rams' 7th-round safety

“The Los Angeles Rams finally addressed their need at safety in the seventh round of the draft by selecting Jason Taylor II out of Oklahoma State. Seventh-round rookies aren’t expected to make much noise initially, but Taylor was given a fourth-round grade at NFL.com and was a playmaker for the Cowboys.

He can line up in the slot, in the box or as a deep safety, which gives the Rams plenty of options with their rookie defensive back in the secondary.

Last season alone, Taylor had six interceptions, a forced fumble and 99 total tackles, adding 3.5 tackles for a loss as the cherry on top of what was a fantastic finish to his college career. It’s easy to like his game when watching the film, seeing a player who can contribute at multiple spots with good range and ball skills.”

Rams on PFF 'Top 30 Over 30' List: Aaron Donald and Cooper Kupp Enough?

“A pair of Los Angeles Rams checked in on a new Pro Football Focus list ranking the top 30 players over 30 years old.

As Aaron Donald enters his age-32 season, the three-time Defensive Player of the Year Award winner came in at No. 2, trailing only San Francisco 49ers’ left tackle Trent Williams:

“The Rams star was still dominant when he was on the field, but it marked the first time since his rookie season that he recorded a sub-20% pass-rush win rate, and he ended the campaign with the lowest pressure rate of his career.”

If protected, LA Rams QB Matthew Stafford is truly elite

“The LA Rams are more than happy with the job that veteran quarterback Matthew Stafford has done with the team in his two seasons so far. In his two seasons, the wiley pocket passer has led the Rams to a record of 15-11 in the regular season, and a perfect 4-0 record in the postseason. Before arriving to the LA Rams, his record was 74-90-1 in the regular season, and 0-3 in the postseason. No matter what else can be said of the Rams and Stafford relationship, it’s quite clear that they have a very positive symbiotic relationship right now.

It’s easy to forget that fact in the face of Stafford’s 2022 NFL season struggles, a season in which he could only lead the team to a 3-6 record, even as he suffered one less quarterback sack than the previous year, despite playing in eight fewer games. What we learned was a pretty basic fact about Matthew Stafford. To get the best from him, the LA Rams need to do a much better job of protecting him.

The LA Rams clearly have taken that lesson to heart, committing two of 14 draft picks to shore up the team’s offensive line, and emphasizing that point by selecting the first interior offensive lineman off the board with the 36th overall pick in TCU’s versatile offensive lineman Steve Avila. So let’s jump to the assumption that the Rams’ offensive line is back and that they can protect Stafford once more. What exactly will that look like?”