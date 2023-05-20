Random Ramsdom: S.I. hands the Rams a brutal offseason grade

Rams earn grade of D- for departure-filled offseason (RamsWire)

“There isn’t a team in the NFL that has made fewer additions this offseason than the Los Angeles Rams. That’s because they still have yet to sign a single free agent. The only non-draft additions to this roster are Hunter Long, who was acquired in the Jalen Ramsey trade with the Dolphins, and Vincent Gray, who was claimed off waivers from the Saints this week. That’s it.

On the flip side, they’ve lost Ramsey, Leonard Floyd, Bobby Wagner, Allen Robinson, Nick Scott, Greg Gaines, A’Shawn Robinson, Taylor Rapp, David Long Jr. and David Edwards. See the contrast?

In no way did the Rams get better this offseason. That doesn’t mean they won’t have a better record than they did in 2022, but the roster itself has certainly not improved.

Gilberto Manzano of Sports Illustrated has been unimpressed by the Rams’ moves this spring and he appropriately gave them a terrible grade on his NFC West report card. He gave the Rams a D- for their offseason so far, expecting another losing season from Los Angeles.”

‘No Shortage of Storylines’ For Rams On Thursday Night Football (SportsIllustrated)

“One season removed from winning Super Bowl LVI, the Los Angeles Rams will appear in only two primetime games in 2023, including hosting the New Orleans Saints on Thursday night in Week 16.

Now with the Saints, Quarterback Derek Carr also faced the Rams in a Thursday night game with the Raiders last season in a game that Los Angeles emerged victorious.

Los Angeles’ game vs. the Saints will be on Prime Video’s Thursday Night Football. TNF will feature matchups between all 14 playoff teams from last season. This comes after a lackluster 2022 season slate full of rough matchups.”

Rams DB Cobie Durant Blossoming into Leadership Role (SportsIllustrated)

“Los Angeles Rams defensive back may be entering just his second NFL season, but he is already becoming a leader in the secondary.

Given the state of the Rams’ secondary, a young player like Durant had to step up. With Jalen Ramsey and other key players departing this offseason, the unit is severely lacking in experience. In fact, Durant is already the fourth-most-experienced member of the secondary with just 13 games played, trailing only cornerback Robert Rochell (28) and safeties Jordan Fuller (31) and Russ Yeast (15).

Even though he’s still learning himself, Durant is more than comfortable stepping up as a leader.

“We’re going to compete at a high level,” Durant said via the Rams’ website. “We got each other’s backs. Jalen’s gone, David Long’s gone, Troy [Hill]’s gone, Taylor Rapp, Nick Scott, all those guys. So we’re young in the back end, but we got some ballers back there and we just drafted some more guys. It’s a great opportunity for us to step up and show the league what we got.

Former #Georgia QB Stetson Bennett has been "impressive" in camp so far with the #Rams #RamsHouse



The Los Angeles Rams selected Bennett in the 4th round. pic.twitter.com/5y16x65MLO — NFL Rumors (@nflrums) May 19, 2023

Kirby Smart on Stetson Bennett and the Los Angeles Rams: ‘He fits their scheme’ (UGAWire)

“The Los Angeles Rams made a surprising move when they selected former Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett in the fourth round of the 2023 NFL draft to be the backup to Matthew Stafford, another former Bulldog.

And according to Georgia head coach Kirby Smart, that was one of the best possible fits for the two-time national championship-winning, 25 year old quarterback.

“He’s talented. He’s a great athlete. He fits their scheme,” Smart said.

“I think Sean (McVay) liked him playing in (Todd) Monken’s system. There’s a lot of similarities there. He loves Stafford and he’s got a chance to learn under one of the best. I don’t think you could find a better fit for him.”

LA Rams QB Stetson Bennett already mired in controversy? (RamblinFan)

“The LA Rams have no regrets so far in their choice of their 2023 primary backup quarterback Stetson Bennett. But the national media loves to grab a narrative and hold fast like a playful dog will taunt with a pull toy, and then tug and tug for all its worth as soon as you grab that toy to throw. Right now, that national narrative is looking for controversial topics to feature over ex-Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett.

The latest ‘controversy’ over Rams backup quarterback Stetson Bennett is based on the fact that Bennett attended the University of Georgia and did not graduate with a degree. The controversy began as soon as the LA Rams selected Bennett, as his age became a focus of Twitter trolls. That has simply rolled over to the newest controversy, the umbrage over Bennett’s lack of a Bachelor’s degree. Does it matter to anyone besides Stetson Bennett himself, and his family?”