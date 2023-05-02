Rams release full list of undrafted free agents

With the NFL Draft officially over, now is the time for teams to reach out the players who weren’t lucky enough to hear their named called during the festivities. Over the weekend, all 32 teams signed UDFAs to invite to rookie mini-camp with an opportunity to get invited to training camp.

Just because these players were not drafted does not mean they cannot make the roster, as notable current players who were UDFAs include Adam Thielen, Shaq Barrett, Justin Tucker, Chris Harris Jr., and Jason Peters.

With that being said, here is the complete list of all 24 UDFAs the Rams have signed:

We've agreed to terms with 24 undrafted free agents. ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/0eSm8waU62 — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) May 1, 2023

Some notable observations include two kickers being brought on, as Tanner Brown from Oklahoma St. and Christopher Dunn from NC St. were brought on to compete for the right to be the Rams newest starting kicker. On top of that, the Rams now have another quarterback to go along with Matthew Stafford and Stetson Bennett, agreeing to terms with FCS standout Dresser Winn from Tennessee-Martin to try and become QB3.

A long-snapper was also picked up, as Alex Ward from UCF was brought on to become the team’s starting long snapper for the foreseeable future. It seems as though the secondary was an area of focus for the Rams in undrafted free agency, signing a total of eight DBs to bring in to try and compete for a roster spot.

With the way the Rams roster is currently constructed, it would not surprise me if some of these guys found themselves on the 53-man roster when the Rams kick the season off in September.