Random Ramsdom: What is the projected 53-man roster for the Rams?

“The Los Angeles Rams have a completely new look compared to last season. It looks nothing like the team that won the Super Bowl two seasons ago, either. The front office is in rebuild mode right now, getting in better financial shape after a rough 2022 season, hopefully getting back in position to compete for a championship in a year or two.

The Rams don’t have to trim their roster to 53 players until September but with the draft and most of their free-agent work behind them, we can begin to project which players will be on the team for Week 1.

Here’s our initial 53-man projection with OTAs starting next week.”

“Many NFL analysts believe the Los Angeles Rams are in for another rough season in 2023. After posting a 5-12 record last season and a major roster overhaul during the offseason, it’s understandable why most aren’t high on the Rams right now.

However, there are a few analysts who view L.A. in a more-favorable light, with Will Brinson of CBS Sports being one of the most notable. Brinson recently predicted that the Rams will finish the upcoming season 9-8, well above their projected win total of 7.5 according to Caesars Sportsbook.

Brinson cites several reasons for his optimism, including his belief in head coach Sean McVay and quarterback Matthew Stafford. Additionally, he believes the Rams won’t have such brutal injury luck this time around, which should help them better compete in a relatively weak NFC.”

“Besides having a new-look roster, the Los Angeles Rams shook things up with their coaching staff this offseason, including bringing back Aubrey Pleasant to coach the defensive backs. Entering his second year in the NFL, Cobie Durant spoke about his initial thoughts of Pleasant joining the coaching staff.

“He’s a great guy, man. I love how he coaches. It’s only my second year, it’s my first time ever really going through coaches,” Durant said Wednesday. “I went through a lot of coaches in college though but that’s kind of a different level. But just picking up back where we left off from last year and you know just really polishing up a little bit of the stuff that you know I had bad going on with my technique and things like that. But he’s a great coach, and holds accountability to us and to himself, too. So, you know, it’s great having him a part of this team.”

As a rookie in 2022, Durant got an opportunity to work with Jonathan Cooley, who was the defensive backs coach for the Rams. Cooley spent three years with the Rams before becoming the defensive backs coach of the Carolina Panthers earlier this offseason.”

The Rams will have joint training camp practices with the Raiders and Broncos this summer, according to a person familiar with their schedule. — Jourdan Rodrigue (@JourdanRodrigue) May 17, 2023

“Stephanie Cheng’s role as Head of International and Special Projects has taken her across the globe. Since joining the organization in 2016, she’s led a number of projects over that period, including most recently leading the development of their International program in Mexico, China, Australia and New Zealand.

“The best part of my job has been meeting all of the incredibly passionate Rams fans around the world,” said Cheng, who is motivated by doing great work and contributing to a high-performing team. “These fans don’t let anything get in their way - time zones, limited broadcast access, travel to games!”

Much like the fan base, there are many different AAPI cultures around the world. Similar to learning about the different cultures within the Rams fan base, learning is an important step in being better allies with the AAPI community.

“There are so many ways to show up as an ally for your colleagues, friends and neighbors,” Cheng said. “I think taking a moment to learn more about different AAPI cultures - each of which is unique in culture, customs, food and history – can really be a great first step in allyship.”

“Earlier this week, Los Angeles Ram’s General Manager Les Snead joined the Rich Eisen show to discuss the upcoming season and recap the team’s draft selections. During his segment with Eisen, Snead provided some insight as to why the team opted to draft Stetson Bennett. As well as what the organization expected from him this upcoming year.

Bennett was selected by the Rams as the 128th pick during the fourth round of the 2023 NFL Draft. During his time with the University of Georgia, he led the Bulldogs to two straight national titles and was a Heisman finalist during the 2022 season.

Stetson Bennett after winning the 2023 National Championship.

But high-profile success is not the expectation for Bennett (at least not at the moment) and the Rams did not draft him for that reason either. Snead stated that during the draft, the team was looking for a suitable backup to quarterback Matthew Stafford and would take the best quarterback available for the job.

“We did think that it could be very beneficial if we could find a young quarterback to develop as a backup. That way you don’t get into, let’s call it renting QBs for a year.”

- Les Snead on what led to a decision to draft Bennett

Snead also mentioned that younger quarterbacks typically cost less than long-time NFL veterans and noted that a lesser salary would help ease the strain on the team’s already dwindling cap room.”