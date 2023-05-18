Why is Stetson Bennett a fit in Los Angeles with the Rams?

After dealing with a disastrous quarterback situation in 2022, the Los Angeles Rams have made sure that they have a legitimate Plan B behind Stafford this season. In the fourth-round of the 2023 NFL Draft, the Rams selected Stetson Bennett out of Georgia. Bennett may not have the same upside as some of the top quarterbacks, but there’s no questioning his resume at Georgia as a back-to-back national champion.

On Wednesday, ESPN Draft Analyst, Jordan Reid went through every quarterback selected in the 2023 NFL Draft and laid out their fit on their respective teams. Here’s what he had to say about Bennett in Los Angeles.

“Bennett going in the fourth round was a bit of a surprise, but his landing spot is ideal. The Rams needed a young signal-caller to develop, and Bennett’s skill set aligns well with the base principles in Sean McVay offense. He gets to sit back and develop behind an experienced passer in Matthew Stafford.”

It will be interesting to see what the Rams do with Bennett in 2023. Will he be the primary backup or will the Rams do as they have done over the past few seasons and keep three quarterbacks. The Rams did sign Brett Rypien and also were rumored to have worked out Carson Wentz. Is the plan to sign a veteran backup that can come in and play in a pinch and then keep Bennett as the third, ‘developmental’ quarterback?

If Stafford were to go down with an injury once again this season, McVay may trust a veteran like Rypien or Wentz to step in right away. Both players have been there before and started games in the NFL. Bennett could end up being a good backup, but its that something that he’ll be ready for during his rookie season?

According to ESPN Rams beat reporter, Sarah Bishop, Bennett is expected to be the backup. Bishop said,

“Bennett is expected to back up Stafford this season. The Rams drafted the Georgia quarterback because they believe he is capable of keeping them competitive in games if Stafford — who has an injury history — cannot play. They didn’t have that option for much of last season when Stafford was in the concussion protocol.”

The Rams found out what it was like not having a legitimate backup quarterback last year when they were forced to play John Wolford and Bryce Perkins for an extended period of time. Thankfully they were able to sign Baker Mayfield once he was released by the Carolina Panthers.

This offseason, the backup quarterback position will be one to watch throughout training camp. It will be interesting to see if the Rams keep Bennett as the lone backup or use a valuable roster spot on a third quarterback.