Rams top priority is to contemplate a Matthew Stafford trade, per NFL.com

It’s no secret that the Los Angeles Rams plan to take a step back from being a perennial Super Bowl contender this season, and it’s fair to question how 35-year old quarterback Matthew Stafford fits into the team’s long-term plans.

Marc Sessler of NFL.com and the Around the NFL podcast says LA’s top priority for the remainder of the offseason should be keeping an open mind surrounding a trade of their franchise QB:

Top priority: Keep an open mind on moving Matthew Stafford With 14 draft picks in April and a full helping of selections next offseason, the Rams can shrug off last year’s apocalyptic dirtnap with an eye toward the future. We’re peering at a roster in flux. So what’s Matthew Stafford doing here? The 35-year-old can still play, but he’s an awkward fit inside an overt rebuild. I’d love to see the Rams deal Stafford if and when a playoff hopeful loses its starter. Why not give Sean McVay a long look at Stetson Bennett before next year’s presumably QB-rich draft?

It’s unlikely that Stafford will still be at the top of his game by the time the Rams’ roster is capable of competing amongst the best of the best, so why not turn him loose and see if he can help a team ready to win right now? The return draft compensation may be quite a bit lower than it was at this time last year, but LA could use all the draft capital they can get coming off of the “F them picks” era.

Take internet rumors as you will, but the Rams reportedly met with Carson Wentz over the weekend despite an adamant position that Bennett is their primary backup. Why would the Rams need to bring in a veteran quarterback like Wentz—whose price tag is much higher than the rookie’s—unless they were contemplating a change atop the depth chart? This will only fuel the speculation that Los Angeles is heading towards a separation with its franchise quarterback.