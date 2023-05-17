Rams have major schedule disadvantage in this key area

The Los Angeles Rams schedule was already difficult heading into the 2023 season. In a study by Sharp Football Analytics, the Rams will also be heavily disadvantaged by the way the schedule was put together.

According to Warren Sharp, the Rams will have -17 days of net rest which is the second-worst mark in the league.

we need to focus closely on rest disparity this yr since imbalance is at historic highs



which teams benefit most?



which are challenged most?



let's dig in team-by-team



start by reading this for @NFLonFOX https://t.co/TVnV7w09bU



INTRODUCING: 2023 Net Rest Edges



bookmark! pic.twitter.com/pkEqRw4r0S — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) May 16, 2023

This should come as no surprise as the Rams are one of two teams to play four teams coming off of their bye week. In Weeks 7 and 8, the Rams will play the Pittsburgh Steelers and Dallas Cowboys coming off of their bye weeks. Later on in the season, the Baltimore Ravens and Washington Commanders will be coming off their byes in Weeks 14 and 15.

The result is -17 days of net rest for the Rams throughout the 2023 season which is also the worst that they’ve ever had. The only team with a worse disadvantage is the San Francisca 49ers. The 49ers have five games from Week 6 onward against teams off a full bye or mini-bye. Later on in the season in Week 16, the 49ers play on Monday Night Football before traveling to the east coast to play the Commanders. Not that Rams fans are too disappointed that the 49ers have a disadvantageous schedule, but it’s certainly worth noting.

the -20 days net rest for the 49ers is the worst SF has ever had*



the -17 days net rest for the Rams is the worst LA has ever had*



the -13 days net rest for the Chiefs is the worst KC experienced since 1994



*(at least in 35 years that I can check) — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) May 17, 2023

Also in the NFC West, the Arizona Cardinals and Seattle Seahawks ended up more in the middle of the pack. The Cardinals will have a +5 net rest advantage while the Seattle Seahawks are at -4.

Last season, the Rams had a +2 net rest advantage. When the Rams won the Super Bowl in 2021, they had a +9 net rest advantage.

Sharp Analytics’ study just shows how the NFL can effect the difficulty of a team’s schedule that has very little to do with the opponents faced. In a league as physical as the NFL, something like more or less rest can give a team a significant advantage.

At the end of the day, rest factor may not be a huge factor on how well or poorly the Rams fair in 2023. After getting rid of Leonard Floyd, Jalen Ramsey, and Bobby Wagner, they may be in for a long season as it is. However, the NFL certainly did them no favors.