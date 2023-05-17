Random Ramsdom: Rams claim former Saints DB

Rams claimed DB Vincent Gray off waivers from Saints (RamsWire)

“For the first time this offseason, the Los Angeles Rams have added a player from another team that wasn’t via trade. On Tuesday, they claimed defensive back Vincent Gray off waivers from the Saints.

Gray was signed by the Saints as an undrafted free agent last year and though he didn’t make the 53-man roster, he did spend the year on the practice squad. He was released by New Orleans on Monday before ever appearing in a game.”

Is Rams Matthew Stafford NFL’s Most Clutch QB? (SportsIllustrated)

“Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford has come up big in the biggest moments throughout his career. The 35-year-old has 42 career game-winning drives, eighth-most all-time and most among active quarterbacks (not counting Matt Ryan, who is currently unsigned and just joined CBS as an analyst).

So when NFL Network analyst Peter Schrager ranked his top five clutch quarterbacks, it wasn’t surprising to see Stafford at No. 2 on the list.

“Time and time again Stafford has played hurt, he has played in big moments and he has gotten the job done,” Schrager said on Good Morning Football on Monday. “Of all the active quarterbacks in the entire NFL right now, Matthew Stafford is first in fourth-quarter comebacks.”

Rams O-Line? Andrew Whitworth ‘Loves’ Steve Avila, Predicts ‘Surprise’ Success (SportsIllustrated)

“Despite no longer being a member of the Los Angeles Rams, Andrew Whitworth still harbors a close relationship with the organization. As a future Pro Football Hall of Fame offensive lineman, his expertise in front-line blocking remains invaluable.

And he thinks a pleasant “surprise” might be forthcoming.

Following a tumultuous 2022 season characterized by 11 different offensive line combinations in as many weeks, Whitworth anticipates a substantial improvement in protection for the upcoming season; as he said on a recent appearance on the Rich Eisen Show,

He believes that the Rams’ younger players gaining valuable experience, coupled with the potential rookie starter Steve Avila of TCU stepping in, will bode well for their overall progress.

Said Whitworth: “I think they’re gonna be a lot better; I love the pick of the kid out of TCU. I think they’ve got some young linemen now that have played, and they’ll be more experienced.

“I really look for them to be a little bit of a surprise.”

NFC West projected starters for 2022 NFL season (by @greggrosenthal): Cards, Rams in limbo

Rams are signing Ohio State rookie DL Taron Vincent (RamsWire)

“The Los Angeles Rams need depth along the defensive line after losing Greg Gaines and A’Shawn Robinson in free agency, and they did well to add some help in the draft. They’re bringing in another D-lineman post-draft, too, signing Ohio State’s Taron Vincent.

Vincent went undrafted this year but will be looking to make the Rams’ roster as a rookie. He’s the son of NFL executive vice president of football operations Troy Vincent, who has held that position since 2014. Troy Vincent was a cornerback in the NFL from 1992-2006, playing for the Dolphins, Eagles, Bills and Washington.

Taron Vincent spent five seasons at Ohio State, though he didn’t play in 2019 due to a torn labrum. He finished his career with 58 total tackles, 2.5 sacks and eight tackles for a loss. He’s slightly undersized at 6-foot-1 and 305 pounds but was productive at Ohio State.”

Matthew Stafford. Cooper Kupp. Aaron Donald.



Matthew Stafford. Cooper Kupp. Aaron Donald.

The star power is back for the Super Bowl LVI Champs

Can you guess who on the LA Rams roster appears on the NFLPA Rookie Premiere Player list? (RamblinFan)

“You can learn something new every day. For me, that list can grow pretty quickly from the moment that the coffee kicks in until the mid-afternoon droopsies start to shut down my brain functions. I love to read about the LA Rams, not just to see ‘what’s out there,’ but to get a more-rounded perspective about the team. Occasionally, I get a gem that gives me something new about the NFL at large. That is what happened to me recently.

The latest NFLPA Rookie Premiere Player List is out and cites 45 rookies who are projected to make their mark in the NFL throughout their careers. The funny thing is, there is only one player selected by the LA Rams who appears on that list. 10 running backs appear on the list, but Ole Miss running back Zach Evans, regarded by many to be among the Top 5 rushers from the 2023 NFL Draft class, is nowhere to be found.

That same list names 16 wide receivers as well. But BYU wide receiver Puka Nacua, who was selected by one of the more prolific NFL passing offenses in the last 10 years of the NFL, did not appear on the list. That same list has four tight ends and three defenders who will line up on the line of scrimmage, but neither group names a single rookie selected by the LA Rams.”

2023 Opponent Breakdown: Seattle Seahawks (TheRams.com)

“Despite an uneven start to the 2023 season, the Seahawks appeared to find their stride in Week 6, the beginning of a four-game win streak to move to 6-3 on the season. The inconsistency returned in Week 10 though, as Seattle won just one of its next six games.

Entering Week 17 with a 7-8 record, the Seahawks needed a combination of wins themselves and help from other teams to make the playoffs, as they were on the outside looking in for a wild card spot. They got some assistance with the Browns beating the Commanders, but because the Packers and Lions also won, the Seahawks ended up in a three-way tie for the last wild card spot, but had the tiebreaker. In Week 18, their wild overtime win over the Rams, plus the Packers’ loss to the Lions, put them into the postseason.

However, their playoff stay was short-lived, falling to the 49ers 41-23 in the Wild Card round.

One of Seattle’s biggest storylines was quarterback Geno Smith’s Comeback Player of the Year-winning performance after throwing for career-highs in passing yards (4,282) and touchdowns (30) while leading the NFL in completion percentage (69.8).”