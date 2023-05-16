Matthew Stafford hasn’t gone anywhere, still #2 in this important ranking

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford has been the subject of plenty of hate for his entire career. That’s what playing for the Lions will do to a man’s career. The hate was never going to stop even if he won a Super Bowl. Now that he has, the disrespect has only gotten louder ever since he won a ring.

How is that freaking possible?!

Earlier this week on Good Morning Football, NFL Network analyst Peter Schrager complied a list of the most clutch signal callers in the league. His placement of Stafford shouldn’t come as a surprise to those residing in Southern California.

GM*QB@PSchrags Top 5 Clutch QBs



5️⃣ Josh Allen

4️⃣ Aaron Rodgers

3️⃣ Joe Burrow

2️⃣ Matthew Stafford

1️⃣ Patrick Mahomes pic.twitter.com/PX0yQ2yC32 — Good Morning Football (@gmfb) May 15, 2023

Schrager received lots of hate on social media for his list and most notably, his placement of LA’s QB1. Instead of backing down, the analyst stood his ground and doubled down on his take. Give this man an honorary ring already!

When @PSchrags put @RamsNFL QB Matthew Stafford #2 on his list of Top 5 clutch QBs in the NFL yesterday, Twitter had some thoughts...and it wasn't pretty.



He doubled down today.



"Maybe I should have put him as number 1..." pic.twitter.com/gmE3M3uvNh — Good Morning Football (@gmfb) May 16, 2023

How is this even an argument still? Why is Stafford such a polarizing figure across the league? Oh right, the Lions. Silly me how could I forget? No one else has. Maybe everyone forgot that Stafford and Calvin Johnson were the sole reasons Detroit was halfway relevant from 2011-21.

Stafford has been criticized for everything from his knack of throwing bad picks to contributing to an inconsistent run game. I’m not saying the criticism isn’t warranted. It’s been absolutely justified in some instances. The dropped interception in the NFC Championship would’ve resulted in yet another win for the 49ers. Also, there was no need for Stafford to go for glory near the end of the first half of Super Bowl LVI. LA was driving with two timeouts remaining and had a chance to get closer to picking up the first if the Georgia product wasn’t picked off.

Despite those questionable decisions, Matthew Stafford has always been that guy. Yes, even in the midst of all that losing in Detroit. Since being selected first overall in 2009, Stafford has been one of the most clutch QBs in the league. So you’re telling me Mr. Schrager might’ve been right?

Some of the most clutch QBs ever



All time Game Winning Drive leaders :

Tom Brady 58

Peyton Manning 54

Ben Roethlisberger 53

Drew Brees 53

Dan Marino 47

Matt Ryan 46

Brett Favre 43

Matthew Stafford 42

John Elway 40

Johnny Unitas 38

Eli Manning 37

Warren Moon 35

Carson… pic.twitter.com/7eNU4nflwD — matthew luciow (@Luciow1992) May 15, 2023

During the team’s title run, Stafford led a game-winning in three-straight games against the Bucs, 49ers and Bengals. He kept feeding his top play maker Cooper Kupp regardless of all the turmoil around him. LA didn’t have a run game, OBJ, Tyler Higbee or Robert Woods and still defied the odds to hold off Cincy. That sure wasn’t very clutch of him. In the last three seasons, that’s just what the Rams’ quarterback does in tight games.

Passer rating, last 3 seasons in one-possession games in the 4th qtr and OT:



1. Patrick Mahomes (108.8)

2. KIRK COUSINS (107.9)

3. Matthew Stafford (105.1)

4. Joe Burrow (105.0)

5. Aaron Rodgers (99.8)

6. Josh Allen (98.6) https://t.co/2XJlKCb8fO — Janik Eckardt (@JanikEckardt) May 15, 2023

As for the rest of Schrager’s list, Patrick Mahomes deserves the top spot. Anyone who watched last season’s Super Bowl could see that. Joe Burrow was on the losing end of the title game against Stafford but has been remarkable in his brief time with the Bengals. Josh Allen and Aaron Rodgers are similarly polarizing, just not to the degree of Stafford.

Rodgers hasn’t returned to the Super Bowl since the 2010 season. He’s not the main reason Green Bay hasn’t been back. The Packers were on the unlucky end of some of those playoff games. There’s data out there that even suggests Rodgers has outperformed Tom Brady in certain playoff metrics. Yet, there’s a reason Brady has his seven rings while A-Rod stayed on the couch last January.

Remember when Aaron Rodgers lost to the Lions week 18 on SNF with the playoffs on the line? Clutch as hell. 0-3 vs the 49ers in the playoffs too. Super clutch. — WakaFlockaBach (@WockaFlockaBach) May 15, 2023

Allen has been compared to Mahomes in a lot of ways aside from his playoff resume. The Wyoming product holds many similarities with Stafford in that he awes fans while committing some costly turnovers. The ending of the Bills game against Minnesota last year is a prime example. Allen is a one man show because his team has never had a strong ground attack.

Josh Allen's offense has been top 5 in points AND yards in 2020, 2021 and 2022 without a single great offensive lineman or a single 900yd season running back.



The NFL's one man show.



Total yards:

2022: 2nd

2021: 5th

2020: 2nd



Total points:

2022: 4th

2021: 5th

2020: 2nd pic.twitter.com/eHk8kQ2YNe — TJDMCR ➜ 716 OG (@TJDMCR) May 15, 2023

Again, the comparisons between him and Stafford are glaring. However, Allen won’t receive blame for his team’s lack of a running game. The reason is simple because the media loves Josh Allen and hates Matthew Stafford.

Argue with the list all you want haters but Stafford continues to be an elite signal caller. I could show them all the facts and they would throw their own retorts right back in my face. There’s no arguing with a hater as they’ll always have evidence to back up their asinine beliefs. Thank goodness this isn’t a political post.

LA desperately needs a clutch Stafford to led the Rams back to glory. Stafford has had plenty of time to get healthy after missing most of last season. If he can return to his ‘21 form, he’ll deserve every bit of respect coming his way.