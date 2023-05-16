This past Thursday the NFL announced the 2023 league schedule, revealing the Los Angeles Rams weekly matchups for the upcoming season. Los Angeles will kick off the season at Lumen Field against the Seattle Seahawks and conclude the season at Levi Stadium against the San Francisco 49ers. Both of those matchups were forgettable for L.A. fans, but what happened the last time they faced each 2023 opponent?

Week 1 - @ Seattle Seahawks (Loss 19-16 OT)

When the Rams faced the Seahawks in Seattle last year, the sky had already fallen for Los Angeles. They entered the contest 5-11 and were without their stars (Matthew Stafford, Cooper Kupp, & Aaron Donald). LA had a chance to play spoiler if they defeated the Seahawks. Jalen Ramsey recorded two interceptions and Cam Akers went over 100 yards. However, controversial events and questionable penalties influenced the final minutes of the game, giving Seattle an easy attempt to kick a field goal in overtime.

Week 2 - vs. San Francisco 49ers (Loss 31-14)

It might surprise people, but the Rams held a 7-0 lead after the first quarter and a 14-10 lead after the first half. Despite going 8-for-13 on third down conversions and winning the time of possession battle, LA was not able to counter Demeco Ryans’ second half adjustments. Christian McCaffrey threw a touchdown, rushed for a touchdown, and caught a touchdown.

If you don’t remember, are you really a Rams fan? To cap off a memorable 2021 season, the Los Angeles Rams came back in the fourth quarter to capture their second Lombardi trophy in franchise history. Matthew Stafford and Cooper Kupp connected on one of the most iconic catch and throws in NFL history. Kupp would bring home MVP honors with his eight receptions, 92 yards, two touchdowns. Though his seven-yard carry on 4th & 1 will be one of the gutsiest Super Bowl play calls. Aaron Donald recorded two sacks and sealed the game on consecutive plays by stonewalling Samaje Perine on 3rd & 1 and knocking down Joe Burrow to force his errant throw.

Week 4 - @ Indianapolis Colts (Won 27-24)

After claiming a 17-6 lead midway through the third quarter, LA was then plagued by miscues in the late third and early fourth quarters. But this game was Cooper Kupp’s from the start as the superstar wide receiver torched the Colts secondary for 163 yards and two touchdowns.

Week 5 - vs. Philadelphia Eagles (Won 37-19)

Los Angeles traveled to Lincoln Financial Stadium during the COVID-19 pandemic season. After knocking off Dallas in week one, LA had a chance to go 2-0 early against the NFC East division. Jared Goff connected with Tyler Higbee for three touchdowns and the Rams defense picked off Carson Wentz twice. The Rams gained 449 yards of offense with 191 coming on the ground.

Week 6 - vs. Arizona Cardinals (Loss 27-17)

When the Rams hosted the Cardinals last year at SoFi, it was a matchup of backup quarterbacks John Wolford and Colt McCoy. Ew. Colt McCoy proved to be the more capable backup as the Cardinals were able to piece together a balanced passing and rushing attack. This was the Rams lowest point as they saw Cooper Kupp suffer a severe ankle injury that put him on the IR for the remainder of the year.

Week 7 - vs. Pittsburgh Steelers (Loss 17-12)

In 2019, the Rams came off the bye week with a record of 5-3 and very much in the NFC playoff hunt. Mike Tomlin’s defense had other plans. Tomlin’s defense was so suffocating that Cooper Kupp was held without a catch. Goff and Hekker combined for three turnovers and Aaron Donald was denied a win in his home state.

Week 8 - @ Dallas Cowboys (Loss 22-10)

In last year’s clash with the Cowboys at SoFi, the Rams fell behind early because of a fumble recovery touchdown and a stagnant offensive play calling by McVay. The lone touchdown was a catch and run by Cooper Kupp who beat Trevon Diggs on a simple drag route and then he proceeded to outrun the entire Dallas secondary. Meanwhile Tony Pollard and the Ezekiel Elliott proved too much for the Rams run defense.

Week 9 - @ Green Bay Packers (Loss 24-12)

In the week prior, Baker Mayfield lifting the Rams to a thrilling Thursday Night Football win. But Mayfield was unable to produce the same type of magic in the Lambeau cold. The best highlight for the Rams was a Matt Gay field goal from 55 yards out in sub-freezing temperatures.

Week 11 - vs. Seattle Seahawks (Loss 27-23)

The first 2022 matchup against the Seahawks in Inglewood was a back-and-forth affair. Bobby Wagner put on a signature performance against his former team with seven tackles (four solo), two sacks, three tackles for loss, two quarterback hits, one pass deflection, and an interception. Unfortunately, with 0:36 a DK Metcalf touchdown with Jalen Ramsey in coverage extended the Rams losing streak to six games.

Week 12 - @ Arizona Cardinals (Won 20-12)

The Rams traveled to Glendale in Week 3 last year. Raheem Morris’s defense suffocated the Cardinals, forcing Murray to attempt 58 passes. Aaron Donald recorded his 100th career sack and the Rams beat the Cardinals for the 11th time in the past 12 meetings.

Week 13 - vs. Cleveland Browns (Won 20-13)

A 2019 Sunday Night trip to Cleveland proved to show some existing flaws from the 2018 Super Bowl team. Head scratching play calling by Freddie Kitchens left Browns fans booing and calling for his job. Fortunately for LA, Goff was able to find Cooper Kupp to pull off a fourth quarter comeback.

Week 14 - @ Baltimore Ravens (Won 20-19)

This was a game of two halves. I was fortunate to watch my beloved Rams beat Baltimore (I grew up in Maryland listening to annoying Ravens fans), stealing a win on the road after playing awful football in the first half. Stafford was picked off twice by Chuck Clark. Odell Beckham Jr made two impressive catches, one to convert a 4th down and the other for the game-winning touchdown.

Week 15 - vs. Washington Commanders (Won 30-10)

The Aaron Donald game. Donald registered four sacks, knocking Kyle Allen out of the game before jumping (literally) on the back of Alex Smith. The Rams defense held Washington to 108 yards of offense (2.1 yards per play) and 2-for-13 on the third down.

Week 16 - vs. New Orleans Saints (Loss 27-20)

In last year’s trip to the Caesar’s Superdome, Matthew Stafford looked great out of the gate, firing two touchdowns to Tutu Atwell and Allen Robinson. But a Demerio Davis sack to Matthew Stafford’s neck/head forced the quarterback to the medical tent. Stafford was ruled out of the game and missed the rest of the season.

Week 17 - @ New York Giants (Won 38-11)

Funny how much can change in two years. LA went to MetLife stadium in 2021 and hung 38 points on the GMen. Stafford threw a season-high four touchdowns (one no-looker to Kupp) and Taylor Rapp picked off two of the three Daniel Jones turnovers.

Week 18 - @ San Francisco 49ers (Loss 24-9)

Poor tackling and turnovers spoiled a chance for the Rams to win on the road in last year’s week four tilt. Jalen Ramsey whiffed on an open field tackle one-on-one with Deebo Samuel allowing the physical wide receiver to finish off a 57-yard touchdown. Stafford was intercepted on a screen pass that Talanoa Hufanga returned for a pick six. The loss was the Rams seventh straight loss regular season loss to their division foe.