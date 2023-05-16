Random Ramsdom: Is current roster the most depth Sean McVay has had?

Best depth the LA Rams have enjoyed under Coach McVay at this position? (ramblinfan)

“Christian Sims is a 6-foot-2 239-pound versatile offensive weapon who can be used in a variety of roles in the LA Rams offense. While he is a bit raw, he was one of the most productive receivers for the Bowling Green offense. The most significant challenge is that he is a bit undersized, and even when factoring that in he is ineffective at blocking. Of course, he was undrafted, so that comes with the territory. He is not an obvious fit for a traditional offensive role. But if the Rams can harness his athleticism and playmaking ability, he could raise some eyebrows quickly.

Projection: Practice squad

IV: Davis Allen

The next tight end I’d like to discuss is the Rams drafted tight end, Davis Allen. While he was chosen by the Rams with the 175th overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft, NFL.com ranked him as their 130th-best player on the big board, with represents significant value for the Rams simply from a BPA (Best Player Available) standpoint. Better still for the Rams, he fell into a position of need (who am I kidding, the Rams needed help at every position).

Davis Allen

Tight end | Clemson

Davis Allen is a 6-foot-6 245-pound tight end out of Clemson who truly appears to be an NFL-ready tight end. I won’t pretend to tell you that the LA Rams ‘got their guy,’ after reporting that the team tried to trade up to select Utah TE Dalton Kincaid, but the Rams certainly got nice value in the fifth round. Allen has a blocker mentality, will make blocks at the point of attack, and then look downfield to block defenders in the secondary. He has great field awareness and can box out defenders when going for the catch. While he will not stupify anyone with ultra-athleticism, he is a hard-working tight end who has that grind baked into his habits already. That should bode very well for a rookie trying to make an impact in 2023.

Projection: 53-man roster

III: Brycen Hopkins

As much as I’d love to explain why the LA Rams offense simply has not clicked for their second-most senior tight end Brycen Hopkins, I truly cannot. Clearly the LA Rams front office thought enough of the young man to invest a fourth-round pick to select him during the 2020 NFL Draft, so he fit the template of tight end that Rams scouts were working with at the time. He’s caught eight of 12 passes targeting him, so it cannot be that the guy can’t catch the ball.”

“MAY 15 RAMS SIGN Vincent

The Los Angeles Rams signed former Ohio State defensive lineman and undrafted free agent Taron Vincent on Monday, according to reports. Vincent is the son of former NFL corner Troy Vincent.

In his four seasons on the field for the Buckeyes, Vincent had 58 tackles, eight tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks and a fumble recovery.

The Rams also signed Arizona State defensive back Timarcus Davis on Monday afternoon and waived rookies Jaiden Woodbey, Matthew Jester, and Tyler Hudson.”

“During the offseason, the Los Angeles Rams had the chance to retain Jacob Harris for another year as an exclusive rights free agent, which would have resulted in a cap hit of under $1 million. However, the Rams decided to forgo this option, allowing Harris to become an unrestricted free agent with the freedom to sign with any team.

The decision made by the Rams not to retain Harris as an exclusive rights-free agent was a clear indication that they were ready to move on from him.

However, Harris has now found a new opportunity with the Jacksonville Jaguars. As Harris’s agent Evan Brennen reported, the Jaguars have signed Harris as a free agent, adding the versatile tight end/wide receiver to their roster.”

“In a recent interview on the “Rich Eisen Show,” Rams general manager Les Snead gave a little insight into what they want out of Bennett.

“Anytime you go into the draft, you never know with a QB, there’s only so many of them,” Snead said. “But we did think that it could be very beneficial if we could find a young quarterback to develop as a backup. That way you don’t get into, let’s call it, renting QBs for a year.

And also, with our cap situation, veteran backups do cost more in salary against the cap than players on their rookie contracts. So there’s a lot of variables in that.”

“Renting” a quarterback is a great way to term what the Rams did by signing Baker Mayfield. Shortly after his release from the Carolina Panthers, Baker signed with the Rams and became their starting quarterback less than 48 hours later to help finish a dismal 5-12 season.”

“The Los Angeles Rams will face 14 teams in 2023, some of which they’ve faced fewer than 10 times. Their all-time records against their 14 opponents won’t have any bearing on the outcome of each game in 2023, but the Rams have been better against some teams than others.

Take a look at their all-time record against each of the 14 teams on their schedule this season, including their postseason performances against the 12 teams they’ve faced in the playoffs.”