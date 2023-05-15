The Los Angeles Rams announced that they have waived three players Monday afternoon and added another undrafted free agent signing. The Rams signed Timarcus Davis, a cornerback who went undrafted out of Arizona State. Davis is 5’11, 180 lbs, and ran a 4.51 in the 40-yard dash, which is good but not nearly as elite as some of his other testing numbers: a 41” vertical, an 11’2 broad jump, and a 6.65 in the three-cone drill.

He doesn’t have the straightline speed of some corners, but those other numbers are elite.

LA Rams Transactions:

• Free Agent Signing DB Timarcus Davis

• Waived, No Recall WR Tyler Hudson, LB Matthew Jester, DB Jaiden Woodbey — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) May 15, 2023

Originally committed to Baylor, Davis transferred to Arizona State in 2018. He spent six years playing college football and had 85 tackles and 13 passes defensed in his career. He will now compete against the likes of Shaun Jolly for one of L.A.’s last remaining spots in the cornerbacks room.

All three waived players were recent undrafted free agent signings: Louisville wide receiver Tyler Hudson, Princeton linebacker Matthew Jester, and Boston College defensive back Jaiden Woodbey.

Jaiden Woodbey headlines the roster moves as he was a five star recruit out of high school. He spent time with Florida State (2018 - 2020) before heading to Boston College in 2021 as a graduate student.

Woodbey was considered a priority free agent by NFL.com, emphasizing his ability to play special teams. Some even thought he had ability to play as dime linebacker because of his lack of speed as a true safety. Multiple teams expressed interest in him, with the Houston Texans, Miami Dolphins, Indianapolis Colts, and Los Angeles Chargers holding prospect visits with the safety.

None of the roster moves resulted in any dead cap.

Los Angeles roster now sits at 81 after the three transactions. They have nine open roster spots, but Les Snead and Sean McVay have expressed that they do not feel compelled to fill out the roster to the training camp maximum 90 spots.