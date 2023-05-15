Sean McVay went to London to inspire Arsenal FC manager

Apparently, the Arsenal Football Club did not have the season that they wanted and a loss on Sunday delivered a “potentially fatal blow” to their Premier League title hopes. And there to witness Arsenal’s 3-0 loss to Brighton was fellow Kroenke Sports & Entertainment employee Sean McVay, with his visit described by UK media outlets as an “inspiration” for manager Mikel Arteta.

Alongside the club’s director Josh Kroenke, who is the son of Stan Kroenke, owner of the Rams, Arsenal, Colorado Avalanche, Denver Nuggets, and Colorado Rapids of the MLS, was McVay, and the comparison is being made between him and Arteta.

KSE’s approach to Arsenal has similarities to the Rams, with both having hired relatively young and inexperienced coaches in McVay and Arteta, while continuing to back them against criticism. At the Rams, they reached the Super Bowl in 2019 in McVay’s second season as head coach. Despite the pressure of losing the biggest game in the NFL, KSE stood by McVay. That faith, combined with the financial backing by bringing in new players, led to the Rams winning the Super Bowl in 2022. And now the report says that a similar strategy will be employed at Arsenal.

I would be the last person to be able to tell you what it means to make trades and free agent acquisitions in the Premier League like it happened for the L.A. Rams between 2017 and 2021. But it sounds like the Kroenke’s are dissatisfied with Arsenal not making it all the way to the end and therefore are on the brink of their “Matthew Stafford moment”.

Which, of course, would have to be followed by Von Miller and Odell Beckham, Jr. moments too.

The Evening Standard describes Arsenal’s needs as “the heart of defence”, midfield, and a new forward. Seems like all things that the Rams could be looking to add themselves these days: Defense, trenches, and help moving the ball forward.

Perhaps in 2024, it’ll be Arteta having a visit with McVay. At least, I don’t think McVay has any chance of getting sacked.

Stafford though? Much higher odds.