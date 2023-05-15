Random Ramsdom: Dallas Cowboys player Micah Parsons training with Andrew Whitworth

Rams Ex Andrew Whitworth Helping Cowboys ‘Grinch Steal Christmas’? (fannation/ramsdigest)

“Innocently and generously enough, surely all Andrew Whitworth is trying to do here is play “teacher” to an enthusiastic pupil by the name of Micah Parsons, the young Dallas Cowboys superstar who is working on adding some bulk - and some moves - to help him morph from being an All-Pro linebacker into being an All-Pro edge rusher.

But Micah has gone public with the workout exchange via Twitter - and that’s how Christmas has come a bit early in terms of some social media fun.

Parsons pal Tyreek Hill of the Dolphins responded to a Parsons post by good-naturedly accusing him of trying to be a “motivational speaker.’’ And as a result of that?

Parsons is now “The Grinch Who’ll Steal Christmas from the Miami Dolphins.’’

On Friday, Parsons shared a photo of him working out with retired Rams Pro Bowl offensive tackle Whitworth. And Micah offered a public thank you.

Micah be overseas at a soccer game then 10 mins later he in Vegas at the fight 1 hour later he training with a boxer .. 15 mins later beating Jamar Chase in a race … 12 mins later pass rush moves with big Whit .., i love it https://t.co/ODCVTc6SJX — J Tuck (@jtuck151) May 11, 2023

“Big shout to the big guy Andrew Whitworth for taking out the time in his week to help me grow as an player! We will only grow from those who have accomplished what we seek,” Parsons tweeted.

Dolphins wide receiver Hill tried to poke some fun at Parsons’ post, saying, ”So now you (are a) motivational speaker? I’m confused.”

Parsons responded by issuing a warning to Hill, and to Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who will be playing for the home team on Christmas Eve when Dallas visits south Florida on the just-released 2023 NFL schedule.

“Yeah! Keep up with them Twitter fingers only person will pay is Tua!!! I’ll see you Christmas Eve!! There only going to be one grinch who stole Christmas,” Parsons tweeted.”

"Be you off the field... when you get on the field though, it's totally different, it's like you're going to war."



'Behind The Grind' with @Marquisecope_44 + @ernestjones53. — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) May 14, 2023

Rams, Broncos hope to hold joint practices before preseason game (theramswire)

“The Rams and Broncos meet in the final week of the preseason, so their practices would be before that game on Aug. 26. With that being a road game for the Rams in Denver, they would presumably practice at the Broncos’ facility.

Sean McVay hasn’t said anything about the Rams’ practice plans this summer but it’s safe to assume they’ll hit the field with a couple of different teams in preparation for the regular season.”

Only 119 days until our first regular season game... but who's counting??



» https://t.co/6Nkzned5aQ pic.twitter.com/7p6OE8BIBZ — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) May 14, 2023

NFL shuts down Rams’ embarrassing request for Packers game (lombardilive)

“According to Sam Farmer of the Los Angeles Times, the Rams asked the league to schedule their trip to Lambeau Field in September or October. Instead, it has been set for November 5.

Come. On. It’s football.

For a team that was crowned Super Bowl champions a little over a year ago, that’s an embarrassing request. If you can’t handle winter in Wisconsin, you may as well just avoid playoff football. There are plenty of cold-weather games in January.

Avoiding the postseason probably isn’t much of a concern for the Rams, though.

If we are to defend the Rams, it’s hard to blame them. Their past three visits to Lambeau Field have ended miserably for them.

In the divisional round of the 2020 playoffs, the Packers destroyed the Rams 32-18. The scoreline flatters Los Angeles. The game was never close. Green Bay rushed for 188 yards and two touchdowns, while Aaron Rodgers added 296 passing yards and two more touchdowns.

That offseason, the Rams traded for Matthew Stafford and signed Odell Beckham Jr. ahead of the Packers.

It didn’t matter. Aaron Rodgers threw for 307 yards and two touchdowns, Davante Adams made easy work of the highly-anticipated matchup with Jalen Ramsey, and the defense forced three turnovers in a comfortable Packers win.

Last season, the Baker Mayfield-led Rams were outplayed by the Packers in a 24-12 defeat. Another miserable performance from the Rams.

The Rams, understandably, are sick of playing cold-weather games at Lambeau Field.”

Happy Mother's Day from the Rams! pic.twitter.com/kesQBAN18F — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) May 14, 2023

2023 schedule, traveling, Matthew Stafford and more Rams news for Cardinals fans (sports.yahoo)

“Below are a few stories from the last week for Cardinals fans to know.

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

2023 schedule released

All NFL teams announced their 2023 schedule this last week. Here is the Rams’ schedule.

Rams No. 4 in travel miles in 2023

The Cardinals are No. 7 in travel miles for the upcoming season. The Seahawks are No. 1. The Rams are No. 4.

Matthew Stafford’s participation is noticed

Last offseason, Matthew Stafford did not throw much because of an elbow issue that lingered all season.

This offseason, Stafford is active. Receiver Van Jefferson says it is making all the difference and coach Sean McVay is impressed with how he looks.

Rams, Broncos to hold joint practices

The Rams and Broncos will face off in the preseason. Before they do, they will hold joint practices.

Story originally appeared on Cards Wire”

Which matchup at the #RamsHouse are you looking forward to the most?!



» https://t.co/DzZGwbijpy pic.twitter.com/5WcqAIv87R — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) May 13, 2023

2023 NFL schedule release: Top 9 prime-time games (nfl.com)

“What’s better than nationally televised NFL action under the lights? I live for prime-time pigskin, and this season’s slate certainly doesn’t disappoint.

The 2023 NFL campaign kicks off with a fascinating Thursday night tilt between the defending Super Bowl champion Chiefs and the upstart Lions in what’s sure to be a raucous Arrowhead Stadium. On Thanksgiving Thursday, our football feast ends with the delicious 49ers-Seahawks rivalry in front of the 12s in Seattle. This isn’t just a Thursday phenomenon, either. Shoot, the Chargers alone have must-see evening affairs on Thursday (at Raiders), Saturday (vs. Bills), Sunday (vs. Ravens) and Monday (vs. Cowboys and vs. Jets).

And yet, none of those enticing contests earned a spot in the meat of this matter.

Without further ado, here’s my annual ranking of the best prime-time games, Schein Nine style.

For more information on game tickets for the 2023 NFL season, click here.”